Top Ukrainian Official Lobbied FBI to Stay Out of $100M Corruption Case – Report

A high-profile graft scandal unfolded in Ukraine in November when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau watchdog targeted a murky scheme in the country’s energy sector.

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov appealed to FBI Director Kash Patel with a request to provide him protection from an investigation being conducted by Ukraine’s NABU anti-corruption watchdog, the news outlet Dzerkalo Tyzhnya reports.Umerov was previously mentioned by NABU as a witness in its large-scale corruption scheme case in Ukraine’s energy sector, organized by businessman and Zelensky’s righthand man Timur Mindich.As part of an investigation into the laundering of at least $100 million and suspected involvement of high-ranking Ukrainian officials, Umerov was questioned and provided testimony to investigators.

