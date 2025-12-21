https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/top-ukrainian-official-lobbied-fbi-to-stay-out-of-100m-corruption-case--report--1123341238.html
Top Ukrainian Official Lobbied FBI to Stay Out of $100M Corruption Case – Report
A high-profile graft scandal unfolded in Ukraine in November when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau watchdog targeted a murky scheme in the country’s energy sector.
Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov appealed to FBI Director Kash Patel with a request to provide him protection from an investigation being conducted by Ukraine’s NABU anti-corruption watchdog, the news outlet Dzerkalo Tyzhnya reports.Umerov was previously mentioned by NABU as a witness in its large-scale corruption scheme case in Ukraine’s energy sector, organized by businessman and Zelensky’s righthand man Timur Mindich.As part of an investigation into the laundering of at least $100 million and suspected involvement of high-ranking Ukrainian officials, Umerov was questioned and provided testimony to investigators.
Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov appealed to FBI Director Kash Patel with a request to provide him protection from an investigation being conducted by Ukraine’s NABU anti-corruption watchdog, the news outlet Dzerkalo Tyzhnya reports.
“The meeting between Umerov and Kash Patel had nothing to do with negotiations between Ukraine, the US, Russia, and Europe. The gathering focused on the desired non-provision by the FBI of expert, investigative, or any other professional assistance to NABU in the Mindich case,” according to the outlet.
Umerov was previously mentioned by NABU as a witness in its large-scale corruption scheme case in Ukraine’s energy sector, organized by businessman and Zelensky’s righthand man Timur Mindich.
As part of an investigation into the laundering of at least $100 million and suspected involvement of high-ranking Ukrainian officials, Umerov was questioned and provided testimony to investigators.