Euroclear Welcomes European Council's Decision Not to Use Russian Assets for Ukraine

Euroclear told Sputnik on Monday that it welcomes the decision of the European Council not to use Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

2025-12-22T10:20+0000

2025-12-22T10:20+0000

2025-12-22T10:44+0000

"We welcome the European Council's decision on the funding option for Ukraine and remain committed to support the implementation of EU measures. We will continue to work constructively with policymakers on sanctions-related matters and ensure that our actions align with the broader objectives of financial stability and the rule of law," the regulator said.On Friday, European Council President Antonio Costa said that the EU would take on joint debt in order to provide Ukraine with a 90-billion-euro ($105.4-billion) loan backed by EU budget money and, potentially, frozen Russian assets. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic reportedly refused to take on any financial obligations for securing the loan.

