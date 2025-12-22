https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/venezuela-honoring-obligations-to-us-despite-tanker-seizures---vice-president-1123343437.html
Venezuela Honoring Obligations to US Despite Tanker Seizures - Vice President
Venezuela Honoring Obligations to US Despite Tanker Seizures - Vice President
Sputnik International
Venezuela continues to ship oil to the United States, despite the seizure of tankers carrying Venezuelan crude by the US military, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Monday.
2025-12-22T07:05+0000
2025-12-22T07:05+0000
2025-12-22T07:05+0000
americas
us
donald trump
nicolas maduro
venezuela
venezuelan
oil
oil exports
oil supplies
oil refinery
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107617/63/1076176304_0:107:3261:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_9a1e8c55bda64f4ada0edd7c26384b32.jpg
US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers sailing to and from Venezuela in December. The US seized the Skipper tanker on December 10 and the Centuries supertanker on Saturday. Caracas is committed to adhering to national and international law, the vice president added. The statement comes amid a sharp escalation of tensions surrounding Venezuelan oil exports. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump declared the Venezuelan government a "foreign terrorist organization" and announced a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers bound to and from Venezuela. He added that the US will not allow "a Hostile Regime to take our Oil, Land, or any other Assets, all of which must be returned to the United States." The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. In September-November, it repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela. In November, Trump expressed the opinion that President Nicolas Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while assuring that Washington had no plans to go to war with Caracas. Venezuela viewed these actions as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/us-seized-tanker-near-venezuela-over-suspicions-for-shipping-sanctioned-oil---bondi-1123272982.html
americas
venezuela
venezuelan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107617/63/1076176304_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb9fe8cb6da02c24a6565b18c5e4254d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ship oil, tanker seizures, vice president delcy rodriguez, tankers carrying venezuelan crude, us military
ship oil, tanker seizures, vice president delcy rodriguez, tankers carrying venezuelan crude, us military
Venezuela Honoring Obligations to US Despite Tanker Seizures - Vice President
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuela continues to ship oil to the United States, despite the seizure of tankers carrying Venezuelan crude by the US military, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Monday.
US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers sailing to and from Venezuela in December. The US seized the Skipper tanker on December 10 and the Centuries supertanker on Saturday.
"A vessel of US company Chevron has departed from our country with Venezuelan oil bound for the US, in strict compliance with regulations and in fulfillment of the obligations undertaken by our oil industry," Rodriguez said on Telegram, attaching a video of the vessel.
Caracas is committed to adhering to national and international law, the vice president added.
The statement comes amid a sharp escalation of tensions surrounding Venezuelan oil exports. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump declared the Venezuelan government a "foreign terrorist organization" and announced a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers bound to and from Venezuela. He added that the US will not allow "a Hostile Regime to take our Oil, Land, or any other Assets, all of which must be returned to the United States."
The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region
by the fight against drug trafficking. In September-November, it repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela.
In November, Trump expressed the opinion that President Nicolas Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while assuring that Washington had no plans to go to war with Caracas. Venezuela viewed these actions as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.