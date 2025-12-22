International
Russian Senior Military Official Killed in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/venezuela-honoring-obligations-to-us-despite-tanker-seizures---vice-president-1123343437.html
Venezuela Honoring Obligations to US Despite Tanker Seizures - Vice President
Venezuela Honoring Obligations to US Despite Tanker Seizures - Vice President
Sputnik International
Venezuela continues to ship oil to the United States, despite the seizure of tankers carrying Venezuelan crude by the US military, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Monday.
2025-12-22T07:05+0000
2025-12-22T07:05+0000
americas
us
donald trump
nicolas maduro
venezuela
venezuelan
oil
oil exports
oil supplies
oil refinery
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107617/63/1076176304_0:107:3261:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_9a1e8c55bda64f4ada0edd7c26384b32.jpg
US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers sailing to and from Venezuela in December. The US seized the Skipper tanker on December 10 and the Centuries supertanker on Saturday. Caracas is committed to adhering to national and international law, the vice president added. The statement comes amid a sharp escalation of tensions surrounding Venezuelan oil exports. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump declared the Venezuelan government a "foreign terrorist organization" and announced a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers bound to and from Venezuela. He added that the US will not allow "a Hostile Regime to take our Oil, Land, or any other Assets, all of which must be returned to the United States." The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. In September-November, it repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela. In November, Trump expressed the opinion that President Nicolas Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while assuring that Washington had no plans to go to war with Caracas. Venezuela viewed these actions as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/us-seized-tanker-near-venezuela-over-suspicions-for-shipping-sanctioned-oil---bondi-1123272982.html
americas
venezuela
venezuelan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107617/63/1076176304_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb9fe8cb6da02c24a6565b18c5e4254d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ship oil, tanker seizures, vice president delcy rodriguez, tankers carrying venezuelan crude, us military
ship oil, tanker seizures, vice president delcy rodriguez, tankers carrying venezuelan crude, us military

Venezuela Honoring Obligations to US Despite Tanker Seizures - Vice President

07:05 GMT 22.12.2025
© AP Photo / Fernando LlanoIn this Feb. 18, 2015 photo, storage tanks stand in a PDVSA state-run oil company crude oil complex near El Tigre, a town located within Venezuela's Hugo Chavez oil belt, formally known as the Orinoco Belt
In this Feb. 18, 2015 photo, storage tanks stand in a PDVSA state-run oil company crude oil complex near El Tigre, a town located within Venezuela's Hugo Chavez oil belt, formally known as the Orinoco Belt - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2025
© AP Photo / Fernando Llano
Subscribe
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuela continues to ship oil to the United States, despite the seizure of tankers carrying Venezuelan crude by the US military, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Monday.
US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers sailing to and from Venezuela in December. The US seized the Skipper tanker on December 10 and the Centuries supertanker on Saturday.
"A vessel of US company Chevron has departed from our country with Venezuelan oil bound for the US, in strict compliance with regulations and in fulfillment of the obligations undertaken by our oil industry," Rodriguez said on Telegram, attaching a video of the vessel.
Caracas is committed to adhering to national and international law, the vice president added.
The statement comes amid a sharp escalation of tensions surrounding Venezuelan oil exports. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump declared the Venezuelan government a "foreign terrorist organization" and announced a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers bound to and from Venezuela. He added that the US will not allow "a Hostile Regime to take our Oil, Land, or any other Assets, all of which must be returned to the United States."
The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. In September-November, it repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela.
In November, Trump expressed the opinion that President Nicolas Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while assuring that Washington had no plans to go to war with Caracas. Venezuela viewed these actions as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.
US forces seize an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2025
Americas
US Seized Tanker Near Venezuela Over Suspicions for Shipping Sanctioned Oil - Bondi
11 December, 03:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала