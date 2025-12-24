https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/baikal-aircraft-makes-first-flight-with-russian-made-vk-800-engine-1123357067.html

Baikal Aircraft Makes First Flight With Russian-Made VK-800 Engine

Baikal Aircraft Makes First Flight With Russian-Made VK-800 Engine

Sputnik International

Russia's Baikal light-engine multipurpose aircraft has made its first flight with the domestically produced VK-800 engine and AV-901 propeller, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said on Wednesday.

2025-12-24T09:46+0000

2025-12-24T09:46+0000

2025-12-24T09:46+0000

russia

baikal

russia

ural civil aviation works (uzga)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123356910_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dc17436cbec765fbd0d3c2e538a1e8f1.jpg

Baikal-Engineering LLC, a subsidiary of UZGA JSC, under a contract with the Industry Ministry, develops the nine-seat Baikal aircraft for local air traffic to replace the An-2 "Colt" biplane. Baikal's first flight took place in January 2022 from the airfield in the Sverdlovsk Region and spent about 25 minutes in the air at an altitude of 500 meters (1,640 feet).In April, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Gennady Abramenkov said that the UZGA manufacturer guaranteed the aircraft's price to not exceed 280 million rubles. Also in April, UZGA signed a state contract for a research and development project titled "Development of the LMS-901 Baikal light multipurpose aircraft with a domestically produced engine."

baikal

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Baikal plane first flight with Russian engine Sputnik International Baikal plane first flight with Russian VK-800 engine 2025-12-24T09:46+0000 true PT0M29S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

baikal aircraft, russia, engine, flight