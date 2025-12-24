https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/baikal-aircraft-makes-first-flight-with-russian-made-vk-800-engine-1123357067.html
Baikal Aircraft Makes First Flight With Russian-Made VK-800 Engine
Baikal Aircraft Makes First Flight With Russian-Made VK-800 Engine
Sputnik International
Russia's Baikal light-engine multipurpose aircraft has made its first flight with the domestically produced VK-800 engine and AV-901 propeller, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said on Wednesday.
2025-12-24T09:46+0000
2025-12-24T09:46+0000
2025-12-24T09:46+0000
russia
baikal
russia
ural civil aviation works (uzga)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123356910_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dc17436cbec765fbd0d3c2e538a1e8f1.jpg
Baikal-Engineering LLC, a subsidiary of UZGA JSC, under a contract with the Industry Ministry, develops the nine-seat Baikal aircraft for local air traffic to replace the An-2 "Colt" biplane. Baikal's first flight took place in January 2022 from the airfield in the Sverdlovsk Region and spent about 25 minutes in the air at an altitude of 500 meters (1,640 feet).In April, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Gennady Abramenkov said that the UZGA manufacturer guaranteed the aircraft's price to not exceed 280 million rubles. Also in April, UZGA signed a state contract for a research and development project titled "Development of the LMS-901 Baikal light multipurpose aircraft with a domestically produced engine."
baikal
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123356910_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_51bec083cf8d7bb74b924553bdf07f7a.jpg
Baikal plane first flight with Russian engine
Sputnik International
Baikal plane first flight with Russian VK-800 engine
2025-12-24T09:46+0000
true
PT0M29S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
baikal aircraft, russia, engine, flight
baikal aircraft, russia, engine, flight
Baikal Aircraft Makes First Flight With Russian-Made VK-800 Engine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Baikal light-engine multipurpose aircraft has made its first flight with the domestically produced VK-800 engine and AV-901 propeller, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The LMS-901 Baikal aircraft is making its first flight with a domestically produced engine. Flight tests of the new VK-800 engine and the AV-901 propeller as part of the Baikal aircraft have begun at the airfield of the Ural Civil Aviation Plant [UZGA]," the statement read.
Baikal-Engineering LLC, a subsidiary of UZGA JSC, under a contract with the Industry Ministry, develops the nine-seat Baikal aircraft for local air traffic to replace the An-2 "Colt" biplane. Baikal's first flight took place in January 2022 from the airfield in the Sverdlovsk Region and spent about 25 minutes in the air at an altitude of 500 meters (1,640 feet).
In March 2025, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry launched a tender for research and development work to upgrade the Baikal and equip it with Russian-made engine and propeller, with an estimated cost at an amount of around 10.4 billion rubles ($133.3 million).
In April, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Gennady Abramenkov said that the UZGA manufacturer guaranteed the aircraft's price to not exceed 280 million rubles. Also in April, UZGA signed a state contract for a research and development project titled "Development of the LMS-901 Baikal light multipurpose aircraft with a domestically produced engine."