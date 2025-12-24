https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/russias-strategic-card-new-tu-160m-bombers-deployed-to-air-forces-1123357418.html

Russia's Strategic Card: New Tu-160M Bombers Deployed to Air Forces

Russia's Strategic Card: New Tu-160M Bombers Deployed to Air Forces

Sputnik International

The Russian army just added two more Tu-160Ms, boosting its unrivaled power in the skies.

2025-12-24T11:02+0000

2025-12-24T11:02+0000

2025-12-24T11:02+0000

multimedia

russia

military & intelligence

aviation

tu-160

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123357538_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c1db34789d9ada138029e95c765647b5.png

The supersonic strategic missile carrier is the largest plane of its type in the history of military aviation. It features variable-sweep wings, and is capable of striking targets with both nuclear and conventional weapons, which makes it a crucial part of Russia's nuclear triad. Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new tu-160m, russian strategic aviation, russian air forces