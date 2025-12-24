https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/russias-strategic-card-new-tu-160m-bombers-deployed-to-air-forces-1123357418.html
Russia's Strategic Card: New Tu-160M Bombers Deployed to Air Forces
Russia's Strategic Card: New Tu-160M Bombers Deployed to Air Forces
Sputnik International
The Russian army just added two more Tu-160Ms, boosting its unrivaled power in the skies.
2025-12-24T11:02+0000
2025-12-24T11:02+0000
2025-12-24T11:02+0000
multimedia
russia
military & intelligence
aviation
tu-160
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123357538_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c1db34789d9ada138029e95c765647b5.png
The supersonic strategic missile carrier is the largest plane of its type in the history of military aviation. It features variable-sweep wings, and is capable of striking targets with both nuclear and conventional weapons, which makes it a crucial part of Russia's nuclear triad. Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123357538_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b871a3ab9ddad15bba133cc1e2d2c636.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
new tu-160m, russian strategic aviation, russian air forces
new tu-160m, russian strategic aviation, russian air forces
Russia's Strategic Card: New Tu-160M Bombers Deployed to Air Forces
The Russian military has added two more Tu-160M jets, boosting its unrivaled power in the skies.
The supersonic strategic missile carrier is the largest plane of its type in the history of military aviation.
It features variable-sweep wings, and is capable of striking targets with both nuclear and conventional weapons, which makes it a crucial part of Russia's nuclear triad.
Service ceiling: 15,600 m
Unrefueled range: > 12,000 km
Max combat load: > 40 tons
Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more!