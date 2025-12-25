https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/2025-in-retrospect-revisiting-the-outgoing-years-historic-events-1123359846.html
2025 in Retrospect: Revisiting the Outgoing Year’s Historic Events
This year was full of truly remarkable moments, yet, some of them stand out as truly significant milestones.
Some pivotal, history-making events that will remain in all of our memories for years to come are: the high-stakes Putin-Trump summit in Alaska, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany and militaristic Japan in WWII, the Russian army's advances with 5,000 sq km liberated in the special military operation, the end of the Gaza war, Pope Francis' death and the election of Robert Prevo as the new pontiff...… and many more. Watch to find out!
