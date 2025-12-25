https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/2025-in-retrospect-revisiting-the-outgoing-years-historic-events-1123359846.html

2025 in Retrospect: Revisiting the Outgoing Year’s Historic Events

2025 in Retrospect: Revisiting the Outgoing Year’s Historic Events

Sputnik International

This year was full of truly remarkable moments, yet, some of them stand out as truly significant milestones.

2025-12-25T11:30+0000

2025-12-25T11:30+0000

2025-12-25T11:30+0000

multimedia

politics

business

culture

sport

pope francis

history

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123359689_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e22e0c543ac7cce6400d8d7e872e5066.jpg

Some pivotal, history-making events that will remain in all of our memories for years to come are: the high-stakes Putin-Trump summit in Alaska, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany and militaristic Japan in WWII, the Russian army's advances with 5,000 sq km liberated in the special military operation, the end of the Gaza war, Pope Francis' death and the election of Robert Prevo as the new pontiff...… and many more. Watch to find out!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Biggest events of 2025 Sputnik International Biggest events of 2025 2025-12-25T11:30+0000 true PT3M30S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biggest events of 2025, 2025 major events, what to remember in 2025, 2025 in history