Trump Confirms Upcoming Start of Ground Strikes Against Drug Cartels in Latin America
US President Donald Trump confirmed the upcoming start of ground strikes against drug cartel targets in Latin America.
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela with an unprecedented shock, demanding that Caracas return what he described as "stolen" US oil, land, and other assets. These statements were made alongside promises to soon commence strikes against drug traffickers on land as part of Washington's broader anti-narcotics campaign in the region.
"Now we’re going after the land," Trump said during his Christmas greetings to the military, referring to the fight against drug cartel targets.
The US president also extended special congratulations to the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford, currently deployed in the Caribbean.
"That's an interesting place to be right now," he added.
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela with an unprecedented shock, demanding that Caracas return what he described as "stolen" US oil, land, and other assets. These statements were made alongside promises to soon commence strikes against drug traffickers on land as part of Washington's broader anti-narcotics campaign in the region.