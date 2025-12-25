https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/trump-confirms-upcoming-start-of-ground-strikes-against-drug-cartels-in-latin-america-1123361223.html

Trump Confirms Upcoming Start of Ground Strikes Against Drug Cartels in Latin America

Trump Confirms Upcoming Start of Ground Strikes Against Drug Cartels in Latin America

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump confirmed the upcoming start of ground strikes against drug cartel targets in Latin America.

2025-12-25T03:59+0000

2025-12-25T03:59+0000

2025-12-25T04:34+0000

americas

donald trump

caribbean

venezuela

caracas

us

aircraft carriers

us navy

us army

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/10/1123302621_0:73:3072:1801_1920x0_80_0_0_61bca58de36841ee4cd6843c22c34cf4.jpg

"Now we’re going after the land," Trump said during his Christmas greetings to the military, referring to the fight against drug cartel targets. The US president also extended special congratulations to the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford, currently deployed in the Caribbean. "That's an interesting place to be right now," he added.Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela with an unprecedented shock, demanding that Caracas return what he described as "stolen" US oil, land, and other assets. These statements were made alongside promises to soon commence strikes against drug traffickers on land as part of Washington's broader anti-narcotics campaign in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/venezuelas-oil-wealth-lindsey-grahams-secret-retirement-nest-egg-1123022770.html

americas

caribbean

venezuela

caracas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump drug cartel strikes, latin america military operation, us ground offensive, anti-narcotics campaign, venezuela oil dispute, caribbean deployment, trump venezuela warning, cartel targets, uss gerald ford, us latin america policy