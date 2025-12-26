International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/gold-price-hits-new-all-time-record-exceeding-4560-per-troy-ounce--1123366271.html
Gold Price Hits New All-Time Record, Exceeding $4,560 per Troy Ounce
Gold Price Hits New All-Time Record, Exceeding $4,560 per Troy Ounce
Sputnik International
The price of gold notched another all-time high during Friday's trading session, the trading data showed.
2025-12-26T09:54+0000
2025-12-26T09:54+0000
economy
gold
silver
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112487926_0:131:2648:1621_1920x0_80_0_0_5a95dec92078fc8781f9502d85a4ea2b.jpg
As of 05:49 GMT, February gold price futures on the New York Comex exchange were up 0.86% from the prior close, gaining $38.6 to $4,541 per troy ounce. Earlier in the session, prices touched a record $4,561.4 per ounce. Meanwhile, March silver futures climbed 4.83% to $75.145 per ounce. Earlier on Friday, silver prices also set a new record, peaking at $72.485.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/bitcoin-trails-golds-approach-of-record-highs-but-silver-true-outlier-1123311225.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112487926_156:0:2492:1752_1920x0_80_0_0_0c3715eccee78886b8f574413e4280b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gold, price record, silver, gold futures, silver futures, prices, market
gold, price record, silver, gold futures, silver futures, prices, market

Gold Price Hits New All-Time Record, Exceeding $4,560 per Troy Ounce

09:54 GMT 26.12.2025
© Sputnik / Ilya NaymushinGold bars of the highest standard of 99.99 percent purity
Gold bars of the highest standard of 99.99 percent purity - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2025
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of gold notched another all-time high during Friday's trading session, the trading data showed.
As of 05:49 GMT, February gold price futures on the New York Comex exchange were up 0.86% from the prior close, gaining $38.6 to $4,541 per troy ounce. Earlier in the session, prices touched a record $4,561.4 per ounce.
Meanwhile, March silver futures climbed 4.83% to $75.145 per ounce. Earlier on Friday, silver prices also set a new record, peaking at $72.485.
A 25 Bitcoin token. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2025
Economy
Bitcoin Trails Gold’s Approach to Record Highs, But Silver True Outlier
17 December, 09:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала