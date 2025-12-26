https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/gold-price-hits-new-all-time-record-exceeding-4560-per-troy-ounce--1123366271.html

Gold Price Hits New All-Time Record, Exceeding $4,560 per Troy Ounce

Gold Price Hits New All-Time Record, Exceeding $4,560 per Troy Ounce

Sputnik International

The price of gold notched another all-time high during Friday's trading session, the trading data showed.

2025-12-26T09:54+0000

2025-12-26T09:54+0000

2025-12-26T09:54+0000

economy

gold

silver

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112487926_0:131:2648:1621_1920x0_80_0_0_5a95dec92078fc8781f9502d85a4ea2b.jpg

As of 05:49 GMT, February gold price futures on the New York Comex exchange were up 0.86% from the prior close, gaining $38.6 to $4,541 per troy ounce. Earlier in the session, prices touched a record $4,561.4 per ounce. Meanwhile, March silver futures climbed 4.83% to $75.145 per ounce. Earlier on Friday, silver prices also set a new record, peaking at $72.485.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/bitcoin-trails-golds-approach-of-record-highs-but-silver-true-outlier-1123311225.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gold, price record, silver, gold futures, silver futures, prices, market