Su-35S: Russia’s Most Effective Fighter
Su-35S: Russia’s Most Effective Fighter
The warplane is among the most sought-after in Russian combat aviation, having destroyed the highest number of targets during the special military operation.
A true powerhouse of the Russian Air Force, this fighter jet combines high speed and supermaneuverability with both guided and unguided weapons for long-range air and ground strikes, making it the most effective combat jet in the world today.What makes it so great? Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out.
Su-35S: Russia’s Most Effective Fighter

13:51 GMT 26.12.2025
The warplane is among the most sought-after in Russian combat aviation, having destroyed the highest number of targets during the special military operation.
A true powerhouse of the Russian Air Force, this fighter jet combines high speed and supermaneuverability with both guided and unguided weapons for long-range air and ground strikes, making it the most effective combat jet in the world today.
What makes it so great? Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out.
