Su-35S: Russia’s Most Effective Fighter
The warplane is among the most sought-after in Russian combat aviation, having destroyed the highest number of targets during the special military operation.
A true powerhouse of the Russian Air Force, this fighter jet combines high speed and supermaneuverability with both guided and unguided weapons for long-range air and ground strikes, making it the most effective combat jet in the world today.What makes it so great? Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out.
2025
russian aviation, russian jets, military tech, military aircraft
A true powerhouse of the Russian Air Force, this fighter jet combines high speed and supermaneuverability with both guided and unguided weapons for long-range air and ground strikes, making it the most effective combat jet in the world today.
What makes it so great? Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out.