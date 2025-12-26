https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/su-35s-russias-most-effective-fighter-1123368901.html

Su-35S: Russia’s Most Effective Fighter

The warplane is among the most sought-after in Russian combat aviation, having destroyed the highest number of targets during the special military operation.

A true powerhouse of the Russian Air Force, this fighter jet combines high speed and supermaneuverability with both guided and unguided weapons for long-range air and ground strikes, making it the most effective combat jet in the world today.What makes it so great? Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out.

