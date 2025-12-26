https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/the-power-of-a-warm-welcome-putins-historic-handshakes-of-2025-1123351658.html
The Power of a Warm Welcome: Putin’s Historic Handshakes of 2025
This year saw truly historic meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and global leaders: US President Donald Trump, China's leader Xi Jinping, North Korea's head Kim Jong-un, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and many more.
Sometimes a single handshake can go down in history as a moment that shapes the world for years to come. 2025 definitely had plenty of them to choose from.Check out Sputnik's collection of Vladimir Putin's brightest meetings in 2025.
This year saw truly historic meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and global leaders. Among them, the Russian head of state shook hands with US President Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping, North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and many others.
Sometimes a single handshake can go down in history as a moment that shapes the world for years to come. 2025 definitely had plenty of them to choose from.
Check out Sputnik's collection of Vladimir Putin's brightest meetings in 2025.