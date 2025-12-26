https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/us-firm-confirms-resumption-of-search-for-wreckage-of-flight-mh370-that-vanished-in-2014-1123367034.html

US Firm Confirms Resumption of Search for Wreckage of Flight MH370 That Vanished in 2014

US Firm Confirms Resumption of Search for Wreckage of Flight MH370 That Vanished in 2014

Sputnik International

The US research firm Ocean Infinity confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that it was resuming the search for the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared in 2014.

2025-12-26T10:23+0000

2025-12-26T10:23+0000

2025-12-26T10:23+0000

world

australia

indian ocean

malaysia airlines

mh370

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1a/1123366875_0:234:3072:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_272315495869c136cbb618370ac20210.jpg

With backing from the Malaysian government, the company is restarting the hunt for the missing MH370 aircraft, an Ocean Infinity representative said. Due to the sensitive nature of the operation, all official updates will come from the Malaysian government, the representative added. A specialized Ocean Infinity vessel is en route to Australia's west coast to resume the search, Sputnik found out after analysis of marine tracking data. The 86-meter (282-feet) Singapore-flagged Armada 86 05 departed from its anchorage near the port of Kwinana on December 23 and is heading to the southern Indian Ocean, where a search for the missing aircraft had been underway. The ship serves as a launch platform for autonomous underwater vehicles capable of mapping the deep seabed. The active search phase is set to begin on December 30. In March, Malaysian authorities agreed with Ocean Infinity for new efforts to find the MH370 wreckage. In April, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said that Ocean Infinity had paused the search due to off-season conditions.

australia

indian ocean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mh370, search, ocean infinity, search mission, malaysia, indian ocean, armada 86 05 vessel, boeing 777, kwinana port departure, aviation