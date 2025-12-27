https://sputnikglobe.com/20251227/russian-forces-repel-3-ukrainian-attacks-aiming-to-break-through-to-kupyansk---mod-1123373996.html

Russian Forces Repel 3 Ukrainian Attacks Aiming to Break Through to Kupyansk - MoD

Russia’s Zapad (West) group of forces repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces made in an attempt to break through to Kupyansk, and Ukraine lost up to 60 soldiers in the battle, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, during the day, units of the 6th army repelled three attacks by formations of the 92nd Assault Brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine and the 15th brigade of the National Guard in the areas of the settlements of Blagodatovka [also known as Blahodativka], Palamarevka and Osinovo. Ukrainian soldiers tried to break into Kupyansk, Kharkov region. The enemy lost up to 60 troops," the Russian ministry said in a statement.Earlier, Leonid Sharov, the head of the press center of Battlegroup Zapad said that all districts of the city of Kupyansk were under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.

