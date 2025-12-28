https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/2025-through-ais-lenses-year-in-focus-1123350181.html

2025 Through AI’s Lenses: Year in Focus

The year 2025 will go down in history for its military shake-ups, political turbulence, game-changing global events, and groundbreaking tech revolutions. From shifting power dynamics to breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and beyond, it was a year that reshaped the world.

What stood out most to you in 2025? Was it Trump’s election victory, the Iran-Israel conflict, or the historic meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska?Here’s a fresh angle to relive the most memorable moments — from AI’s viewpoint.Check out Sputnik’s collection of the most unforgettable moments of 2025.

