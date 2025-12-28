https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/us-investor-rogers-expresses-interest-in-lukoils-international-assets-1123376870.html
US Investor Rogers Expresses Interest in Lukoil's International Assets
US Investor Rogers Expresses Interest in Lukoil's International Assets
Sputnik International
Renowned US investor Jim Rogers in an interview with RIA Novosti expressed interest in the international assets of Russian energy giant Lukoil.
2025-12-28T09:27+0000
2025-12-28T09:27+0000
2025-12-28T09:27+0000
world
jim rogers
russia
lukoil
frozen assets
assets
gas stations
gas station
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102180/81/1021808178_0:123:3207:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_0ded74b30b875436d5da4368cc1aab0a.jpg
"I would be interested in looking, yes, I don't want to buy anything blind, but I would certainly be interested in looking. It would depend on the price," Rogers said when asked if he would be interested in Lukoil's international assets. The United States imposed sanctions on two leading Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil and their subsidiaries at the end of October. In early December, the US Treasury Department issued a general license authorizing transactions with Lukoil necessary for the servicing and liquidation of gas stations outside Russia until April 29, 2026.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/western-sanctions-against-lukoil-rosneft-have-no-impact-on-oil-output-in-russia---novak-1123140591.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102180/81/1021808178_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bed143bcaefe4f6c03d9878f25a388b7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
renowned us investor jim rogers, us investor rogers, international assets of russian energy giant lukoil
renowned us investor jim rogers, us investor rogers, international assets of russian energy giant lukoil
US Investor Rogers Expresses Interest in Lukoil's International Assets
WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Lenka White – Renowned US investor Jim Rogers in an interview with RIA Novosti expressed interest in the international assets of Russian energy giant Lukoil.
"I would be interested in looking, yes, I don't want to buy anything blind, but I would certainly be interested in looking. It would depend on the price," Rogers said when asked if he would be interested in Lukoil's international assets.
The United States imposed sanctions on two leading Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil
and their subsidiaries at the end of October. In early December, the US Treasury Department issued a general license authorizing transactions with Lukoil necessary for the servicing and liquidation of gas stations outside Russia until April 29, 2026.