US Investor Rogers Expresses Interest in Lukoil's International Assets
US Investor Rogers Expresses Interest in Lukoil's International Assets
Renowned US investor Jim Rogers in an interview with RIA Novosti expressed interest in the international assets of Russian energy giant Lukoil.
"I would be interested in looking, yes, I don't want to buy anything blind, but I would certainly be interested in looking. It would depend on the price," Rogers said when asked if he would be interested in Lukoil's international assets. The United States imposed sanctions on two leading Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil and their subsidiaries at the end of October. In early December, the US Treasury Department issued a general license authorizing transactions with Lukoil necessary for the servicing and liquidation of gas stations outside Russia until April 29, 2026.
09:27 GMT 28.12.2025
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Lenka White – Renowned US investor Jim Rogers in an interview with RIA Novosti expressed interest in the international assets of Russian energy giant Lukoil.
"I would be interested in looking, yes, I don't want to buy anything blind, but I would certainly be interested in looking. It would depend on the price," Rogers said when asked if he would be interested in Lukoil's international assets.
The United States imposed sanctions on two leading Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil and their subsidiaries at the end of October. In early December, the US Treasury Department issued a general license authorizing transactions with Lukoil necessary for the servicing and liquidation of gas stations outside Russia until April 29, 2026.
