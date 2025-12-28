International
Venezuela Reaffirms Support for Somalia’s Sovereignty
Venezuela Reaffirms Support for Somalia’s Sovereignty
The Venezuelan government rejected Israel's move to recognize Somaliland and backed Somalia's unity and territorial integrity within its internationally... 28.12.2025
“Venezuela adheres to and supports the UN Security Council resolutions and the African Union decisions that uphold the territorial integrity of Somalia,” the statement said.Caracas “categorically rejects any unilateral action aimed at recognizing separatist entities within Somali territory,” calling such steps a “flagrant violation of international law,” it added.The Arab League and the African Union also denounced Tel Aviv’s move, which took place on December 26.
Venezuela Reaffirms Support for Somalia’s Sovereignty

05:01 GMT 28.12.2025
The Venezuelan government rejected Israel’s move to recognize Somaliland and backed Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, Foreign Minister Yván Gil said in a statement on Telegram.
“Venezuela adheres to and supports the UN Security Council resolutions and the African Union decisions that uphold the territorial integrity of Somalia,” the statement said.
Caracas “categorically rejects any unilateral action aimed at recognizing separatist entities within Somali territory,” calling such steps a “flagrant violation of international law,” it added.
The Arab League and the African Union also denounced Tel Aviv’s move, which took place on December 26.
