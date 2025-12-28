https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/venezuela-reaffirms-support-for-somalias-sovereignty-1123375702.html

Venezuela Reaffirms Support for Somalia’s Sovereignty

Sputnik International

The Venezuelan government rejected Israel's move to recognize Somaliland and backed Somalia's unity and territorial integrity within its internationally...

“Venezuela adheres to and supports the UN Security Council resolutions and the African Union decisions that uphold the territorial integrity of Somalia,” the statement said.Caracas “categorically rejects any unilateral action aimed at recognizing separatist entities within Somali territory,” calling such steps a “flagrant violation of international law,” it added.The Arab League and the African Union also denounced Tel Aviv’s move, which took place on December 26.

2025

