https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/venezuela-reaffirms-support-for-somalias-sovereignty-1123375702.html
Venezuela Reaffirms Support for Somalia’s Sovereignty
Venezuela Reaffirms Support for Somalia’s Sovereignty
Sputnik International
The Venezuelan government rejected Israel’s move to recognize Somaliland and backed Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity within its internationally... 28.12.2025, Sputnik International
2025-12-28T05:01+0000
2025-12-28T05:01+0000
2025-12-28T05:01+0000
world
venezuela
somalia
un security council (unsc)
african union (au)
arab league
independence
separatism
somaliland
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1c/1123375787_0:4:3001:1692_1920x0_80_0_0_d5a4ed01ab63ed20abee8e09483f00fa.jpg
“Venezuela adheres to and supports the UN Security Council resolutions and the African Union decisions that uphold the territorial integrity of Somalia,” the statement said.Caracas “categorically rejects any unilateral action aimed at recognizing separatist entities within Somali territory,” calling such steps a “flagrant violation of international law,” it added.The Arab League and the African Union also denounced Tel Aviv’s move, which took place on December 26.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230109/breakaway-somaliland-discovers-oil--ministry-1106159628.html
venezuela
somalia
somaliland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1c/1123375787_0:0:2667:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_e144c555c2163f8d9408aabf8fa9c2ea.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
venezuela, somalia, un security council (unsc), african union (au), arab league, independence, separatism, somaliland
venezuela, somalia, un security council (unsc), african union (au), arab league, independence, separatism, somaliland
Venezuela Reaffirms Support for Somalia’s Sovereignty
The Venezuelan government rejected Israel’s move to recognize Somaliland and backed Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, Foreign Minister Yván Gil said in a statement on Telegram.
“Venezuela adheres to and supports the UN Security Council resolutions and the African Union decisions that uphold the territorial integrity of Somalia,” the statement said.
Caracas “categorically rejects any unilateral action aimed at recognizing separatist entities within Somali territory,” calling such steps a “flagrant violation of international law,” it added.
The Arab League and the African Union also denounced Tel Aviv’s move, which took place on December 26.
9 January 2023, 11:03 GMT