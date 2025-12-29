https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/palestine-in-2025-shattered-ceasefires-and-unrelenting-humanitarian-suffering-1123378184.html

Palestine in 2025: Shattered Ceasefires and Unrelenting Humanitarian Suffering

The year 2025 was marked by relentless violence and suffering for Palestinians. Despite temporary ceasefires, Israeli military operations continued to devastate Gaza, pushing the region deeper into a humanitarian crisis.

As the year unfolded, the West Bank saw escalating violence from settlers and Israeli military raids, while Gaza faced severe shortages of food, medicine, and basic necessities, exacerbated by a choking blockade.On the diplomatic front, Palestine saw growing international recognition, with countries like the UK and Canada officially recognizing it as a state, signaling a shift in global attitudes. However, these gains did little to ease the suffering on the ground.Meanwhile, the international community watched as humanitarian efforts struggled to keep up with the scale of the crisis, and Gaza's future remained uncertain amid ongoing conflict and global political shifts.Check out Sputnik's video to see how the outgoing year unfolded for Palestinians.

