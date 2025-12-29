https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/putintrump-hotline-dive-into-world-shaping-conversations-1123383761.html
Putin–Trump Hotline: Dive Into World-Shaping Conversations
A new Putin–Trump phone call will take place in the very near future, the Kremlin has just announced.
The US and Russian leaders have spoken on the phone nine times before, each call tackling critical global issues. Putin and Trump last spoke before the US president met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida on December 28. The conversation lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes, and Trump called it "good and very productive."Track the timeline of the talks:
A new phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will take place in the very near future, the Kremlin has just announced.
The US and Russian leaders have spoken on the phone nine times before, each call tackling critical global issues.
Putin and Trump last spoke before the US president met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida on December 28. The conversation lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes, and Trump called it "good and very productive."
Track the timeline of the talks: