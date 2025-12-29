International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/putintrump-hotline-dive-into-world-shaping-conversations-1123383761.html
Putin–Trump Hotline: Dive Into World-Shaping Conversations
Putin–Trump Hotline: Dive Into World-Shaping Conversations
Sputnik International
A new Putin–Trump phone call will take place in the very near future, the Kremlin has just announced.
2025-12-29T14:40+0000
2025-12-29T14:40+0000
multimedia
infographic
vladimir putin
donald trump
kremlin
phone call
phone
phone calls
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123383255_0:0:2560:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_7df8a9a5f75abd6147b7e613bbbf7bd5.png
The US and Russian leaders have spoken on the phone nine times before, each call tackling critical global issues. Putin and Trump last spoke before the US president met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida on December 28. The conversation lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes, and Trump called it "good and very productive."Track the timeline of the talks:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123383255_320:0:2240:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_77319dba33754b8b412996be055953a9.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin–trump hotline, world-shaping conversations, putin–trump phone call
putin–trump hotline, world-shaping conversations, putin–trump phone call

Putin–Trump Hotline: Dive Into World-Shaping Conversations

14:40 GMT 29.12.2025
Subscribe
A new phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will take place in the very near future, the Kremlin has just announced.
The US and Russian leaders have spoken on the phone nine times before, each call tackling critical global issues.
Putin and Trump last spoke before the US president met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida on December 28. The conversation lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes, and Trump called it "good and very productive."
Track the timeline of the talks:
Putin–Trump hotline: Dive into world-shaping conversations - Sputnik International
Putin–Trump hotline: Dive into world-shaping conversations - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала