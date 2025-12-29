https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/thirteen-killed-98-injured-in-train-derailment-accident-in-mexico---reports-1123380736.html
Thirteen Killed, 98 Injured in Train Derailment Accident in Mexico - Reports
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Thirteen people were killed and 98 injured in a train derailment accident in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, Mexico's Navy Secretariat
On Sunday, a train carrying 241 passengers and nine crew members derailed near Nissanda. The ministry previously reported 20 injured people.
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Thirteen people were killed and 98 injured in a train derailment accident in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, Mexico’s Navy Secretariat said.
“As a result of this accident, 139 people are out of danger [and there are] 98 injured, of which 36 are receiving hospital medical care and the rest have no serious injuries. Unfortunately, 13 people lost their lives,” the statement said.