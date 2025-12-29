International
Thirteen Killed, 98 Injured in Train Derailment Accident in Mexico - Reports
Thirteen Killed, 98 Injured in Train Derailment Accident in Mexico - Reports
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Thirteen people were killed and 98 injured in a train derailment accident in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, Mexico’s Navy Secretariat... 29.12.2025, Sputnik International
On Sunday, a train carrying 241 passengers and nine crew members derailed near Nissanda. The ministry previously reported 20 injured people.
Thirteen Killed, 98 Injured in Train Derailment Accident in Mexico - Reports

05:02 GMT 29.12.2025
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Thirteen people were killed and 98 injured in a train derailment accident in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, Mexico’s Navy Secretariat said.
On Sunday, a train carrying 241 passengers and nine crew members derailed near Nissanda. The ministry previously reported 20 injured people.

“As a result of this accident, 139 people are out of danger [and there are] 98 injured, of which 36 are receiving hospital medical care and the rest have no serious injuries. Unfortunately, 13 people lost their lives,” the statement said.

