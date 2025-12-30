https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/brics-in-2025-building-a-new-multipolar-world-order-brick-by-brick-1123382403.html
BRICS in 2025: Building a New Multipolar World Order Brick by Brick
2025 was a banner year for BRICS – the group of emerging economies aiming to counterbalance Western-dominated economic and financial institutions and geopolitical hegemony.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123382245_117:0:1705:893_1920x0_80_0_0_2ce1407dda9d66f7c55e6983bfd23a07.jpg
In the outgoing year, the bloc grew to include Indonesia, the massive, $1.5T Southeast Asian economy in the top ten of countries globally by PPP GDP. It also welcomed ten new partner countries: Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Nigeria and Uganda. More countries have applied for partner and full member status.2025 was also a year of institution building, including the creation of new financial mechanisms, and increased trade using local currencies to minimize the risk of pressure from the West, and the US dollar, often used as a tool of financial warfare.Together, BRICS represents a massive and growing counterweight to Western institutions, and a transition to global multipolarity.For more details, watch Sputnik’s video.
BRICS 2025
BRICS 2025
In the outgoing year, the bloc grew to include Indonesia, the massive, $1.5T Southeast Asian economy in the top ten of countries globally by PPP GDP. It also welcomed ten new partner countries: Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Nigeria and Uganda. More countries have applied for partner and full member status.
2025 was also a year of institution building, including the creation of new financial mechanisms, and increased trade using local currencies to minimize the risk of pressure from the West, and the US dollar, often used as a tool of financial warfare.
The West’s attempts to sanction Russia into submission proved a test case. Thanks to its partnerships in BRICS and elsewhere in the Global South, Russia not only managed to withstand Western pressure, but reorient its resource exports, and grow its economy. The Russian example is a case for other bloc members to study, demonstrating that it’s possible to survive and thrive without access to Western institutions and financial mechanisms.
Together, BRICS represents a massive and growing counterweight to Western institutions, and a transition to global multipolarity.
For more details, watch Sputnik’s video.