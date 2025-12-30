https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/russian-ambassador-says-a-flicker-of-hope-remains-for-normalization-with-canada-1123390399.html

Russian Ambassador Says a 'Flicker of Hope' Remains for Normalization With Canada

Russian Ambassador Says a 'Flicker of Hope' Remains for Normalization With Canada

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that the relationship with Canada will improve in the future despite the latter's current anti-Russian policies but is not... 30.12.2025, Sputnik International

2025-12-30T18:46+0000

2025-12-30T18:46+0000

2025-12-30T18:46+0000

world

russia

canada

ottawa

moscow

oleg stepanov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090633956_0:288:3072:2016_1920x0_80_0_0_57bc3966e7519032e04d8efaec8835a4.jpg

"The actions of the Carney Cabinet throughout 2025 have only reaffirmed its strong anti-Russian stance. At this stage, there is no reason for optimism regarding the state of bilateral relations. Political dialogue is de facto frozen, and any form of engagement has been reduced to zero by the Canadian side. There remains, of course, a flicker of hope that one day Canada will be led by politicians who prioritize national interests instead of following the agenda of globalist circles," Stepanov said when asked whether he was optimistic about an improvement in diplomatic ties in the coming year. A return to "good neighborly" and pragmatic interactions between Moscow and Ottawa cannot be ruled out, the ambassador said. While bilateral ties might warm up in the future, a change in Canadian foreign policy toward Russia cannot be expected anytime soon, Stepanov said. "It is clear that such a change will not come today or tomorrow," the ambassador added.

russia

canada

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, canada, ottawa, moscow, oleg stepanov