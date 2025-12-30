https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/saudi-arabia-strikes-al-mukalla-port-in-eastern-yemen---reports-1123385784.html
Saudi Arabia Strikes Al Mukalla Port in Eastern Yemen - Reports
The Saudi-led coalition carried out airstrikes against the port of Al Mukalla in eastern Yemen, targeting military supplies delivered from the United Arab Emirates to separatists from the Southern Transitional Council, Saudi news agency SPA reported on Tuesday, citing the coalition's statement.
The strikes targeted weapons and military equipment unloaded from two ships arriving from the UAE, the report read. A Yemeni government source previously told Sputnik that Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) head Rashad Al-Alimi visited Saudi Arabia to discuss the military escalation in his country's east, following the takeover of government institutions and the airport in the Hadhramaut province by separatists from the Southern Transitional Council in a conflict with local tribes over oil. Earlier in December, southern separatist-aligned forces took control of oil fields in Al Masilah, owned by PetroMasila, following clashes with units of the Hadhramaut Tribal Alliance stationed there for over a year, resulting in 12 casualties, killed and injured, on both sides, a source in the local government said. This forced the oil company, which currently produces 85,000-90,000 barrels per day, to halt production.
