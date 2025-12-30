International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/saudi-arabia-strikes-al-mukalla-port-in-eastern-yemen---reports-1123385784.html
Saudi Arabia Strikes Al Mukalla Port in Eastern Yemen - Reports
Saudi Arabia Strikes Al Mukalla Port in Eastern Yemen - Reports
Sputnik International
The Saudi-led coalition carried out airstrikes against the port of Al Mukalla in eastern Yemen, targeting military supplies delivered from the United Arab Emirates to separatists from the Southern Transitional Council, Saudi news agency SPA reported on Tuesday, citing the coalition's statement.
2025-12-30T05:03+0000
2025-12-30T05:03+0000
military
saudi arabia
yemen
southern transitional council (stc)
middle east
strike
missile strike
air strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1e/1123386024_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_79dbbad920d38df3cce5d76474fa4536.jpg
The strikes targeted weapons and military equipment unloaded from two ships arriving from the UAE, the report read. A Yemeni government source previously told Sputnik that Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) head Rashad Al-Alimi visited Saudi Arabia to discuss the military escalation in his country's east, following the takeover of government institutions and the airport in the Hadhramaut province by separatists from the Southern Transitional Council in a conflict with local tribes over oil. Earlier in December, southern separatist-aligned forces took control of oil fields in Al Masilah, owned by PetroMasila, following clashes with units of the Hadhramaut Tribal Alliance stationed there for over a year, resulting in 12 casualties, killed and injured, on both sides, a source in the local government said. This forced the oil company, which currently produces 85,000-90,000 barrels per day, to halt production.
saudi arabia
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1e/1123386024_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33ba4bdbb15f95c3ce1179f04f74ab1f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia air force, saudi air force, air strike, port strike, weapons shipment, weapon shipment, fighter jets, yemeni houthis, houthis, yemeni port, yemeni government
saudi arabia air force, saudi air force, air strike, port strike, weapons shipment, weapon shipment, fighter jets, yemeni houthis, houthis, yemeni port, yemeni government

Saudi Arabia Strikes Al Mukalla Port in Eastern Yemen - Reports

05:03 GMT 30.12.2025
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarIn this photo taken Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009, F-15 warplanes of the Saudi Air Force fly over the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh during a graduation ceremony at King Faisal Air Force University
In this photo taken Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009, F-15 warplanes of the Saudi Air Force fly over the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh during a graduation ceremony at King Faisal Air Force University - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2025
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
Subscribe
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Saudi-led coalition carried out airstrikes against the port of Al Mukalla in eastern Yemen, targeting military supplies delivered from the United Arab Emirates to separatists from the Southern Transitional Council, Saudi news agency SPA reported on Tuesday, citing the coalition's statement.
The strikes targeted weapons and military equipment unloaded from two ships arriving from the UAE, the report read.
A Yemeni government source previously told Sputnik that Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) head Rashad Al-Alimi visited Saudi Arabia to discuss the military escalation in his country's east, following the takeover of government institutions and the airport in the Hadhramaut province by separatists from the Southern Transitional Council in a conflict with local tribes over oil.
Earlier in December, southern separatist-aligned forces took control of oil fields in Al Masilah, owned by PetroMasila, following clashes with units of the Hadhramaut Tribal Alliance stationed there for over a year, resulting in 12 casualties, killed and injured, on both sides, a source in the local government said. This forced the oil company, which currently produces 85,000-90,000 barrels per day, to halt production.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала