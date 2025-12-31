https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/destruction-of-ukrainian-drones-targeting-putins-residence-1123396331.html

Destruction of Ukrainian Drones Targeting Putin's Residence

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to carry out a terrorist attack with 91 long-range drones that targeted the Russian president's residence in the Novgorod region on the night of December 29.

The attack involved drones launched from multiple directions, all of which were intercepted and destroyed by Russian air defenses over the Bryansk, Smolensk, Tver, and Novgorod regions.There were no casualties or damage within the Russian Federation. The Russian President's residence was not harmed.Check out Sputnik's infographic for more details!

