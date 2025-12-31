https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/putins-2026-new-year-address-russias-future-is-determined-by-the-strength-of-its-people-1123397068.html

Putin's 2026 New Year Address: Russia's Future is Determined by the Strength of Its People!

Putin's 2026 New Year Address: Russia's Future is Determined by the Strength of Its People!

Sputnik International

“In these moments, just before the New Year, we all feel the passage of time. Before us is the future. And how it will unfold largely depends on us,” President Vladimir Putin said as he addressed his fellow Russians in the final minutes of 2025.

2025-12-31T21:01+0000

2025-12-31T21:01+0000

2025-12-31T21:01+0000

russia

russia

vladimir putin

new year

new year message

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1f/1123396000_6:0:852:476_1920x0_80_0_0_dfcef0f3ab27a82f278eab0d8268b5b4.png

The president also said that:“May our traditions, faith, and memory unite all generations, support us always and in everything. We are together — one big, strong, and united family!” Putin concluded.“And so we will continue to work and create, to achieve our goals and move forward for the sake of our children and grandchildren, for the sake of our great Russia!”

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin's New Year address Sputnik International Putin's New Year address 2025-12-31T21:01+0000 true PT3M26S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin new year address, putin new year speech 2026