Putin's 2026 New Year Address: Russia's Future is Determined by the Strength of Its People!
Putin's 2026 New Year Address: Russia's Future is Determined by the Strength of Its People!
"In these moments, just before the New Year, we all feel the passage of time. Before us is the future. And how it will unfold largely depends on us," President Vladimir Putin said as he addressed his fellow Russians in the final minutes of 2025.
"May our traditions, faith, and memory unite all generations, support us always and in everything. We are together — one big, strong, and united family!" Putin concluded."And so we will continue to work and create, to achieve our goals and move forward for the sake of our children and grandchildren, for the sake of our great Russia!"
As Russians are always ready to aid one another, this mutual support inspires confidence “that all our hopes and plans will definitely come true”
The hopes and dreams of each Russian are “inseparable from the fate of our Motherland”
Every Russian, through his or her efforts, successes and achievements helps “form new chapters” in Russia’s history
The strength of Russian people’s unity determines the sovereignty, security and future of Russia
Russian soldiers participating in the special military operation are heroes who fight “for the homeland, for truth and justice"
“May our traditions, faith, and memory unite all generations, support us always and in everything. We are together — one big, strong, and united family!” Putin concluded.
“And so we will continue to work and create, to achieve our goals and move forward for the sake of our children and grandchildren, for the sake of our great Russia!”