Sputnik International News Agency: Key Milestones in 2025
In 2025, Sputnik achieved 10 billion views and grew its audience to 23.5 million subscribers, adding 4 million in just one year.
The agency expanded its radio broadcasting to 15 new countries, launched 24/7 broadcasting in Brazil and increased its global reach with new correspondent locations and additional languages.Sputnik Radio’s audience in Africa now exceeds 110 million people, with a new editorial center opened in Addis Ababa. To top off the year, Sputnik ran vibrant advertising campaigns and received 10 international awards.2025 has been a remarkable year for Sputnik — and the journey continues!
