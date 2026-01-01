https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/worlds-disasters-of-2025-that-shook-the-globe-1123350284.html
World’s Disasters of 2025 That Shook the Globe
Sputnik International
As 2025 wraps up, Sputnik looks back at the natural disasters that shook the planet — from California fires to Tibet's earthquakes and floods in the Philippines.
From the devastating wildfires that ravaged California, to the powerful earthquakes that rocked Tibet, and the catastrophic floods that overwhelmed the Philippines — this year has been marked by nature’s unpredictable and often violent forces. Let’s take a closer look at the year’s most significant natural upheavals.
As 2025 comes to a close, Sputnik takes a moment to reflect on the natural disasters that left a lasting impact on the planet throughout the year.
From the devastating wildfires that ravaged California, to the powerful earthquakes that rocked Tibet, and the catastrophic floods that overwhelmed the Philippines — this year has been marked by nature’s unpredictable and often violent forces.
Let’s take a closer look at the year’s most significant natural upheavals.