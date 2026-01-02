https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/when-politics-got-cringe-2025-edition-1123346641.html
When Politics Got Cringe: 2025 Edition
From Trump’s fabled peace deal with ‘Aberbaijan and Albania’ and Macron’s fingershake with Erdogan to NATO chief Rutte’s ‘Daddy’ fetish and Putin’s visible bewilderment with the US media’s screaming, 2025 was a bountiful year for cringe.
donald trump
emmanuel macron
recep tayyip erdogan
albania
nato
World leaders have cameras pointed at them almost 24/7. Sometimes, they make fools of themselves, or express thoughts or emotions you wouldn’t expect from someone in their position. Check out Sputnik’s collection of the funniest moments involving world leaders for the outgoing year.
From Trump’s fabled peace deal with ‘Aberbaijan and Albania’ and Macron’s fingershake with Erdogan to NATO chief Rutte’s ‘Daddy’ fetish and Putin’s visible bewilderment with the US media’s screaming, 2025 was a bountiful year for cringe.
World leaders have cameras pointed at them almost 24/7.
Sometimes, they make fools of themselves, or express thoughts or emotions you wouldn’t expect from someone in their position.
Check out Sputnik’s collection of the funniest moments involving world leaders for the outgoing year.