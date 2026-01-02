https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/when-politics-got-cringe-2025-edition-1123346641.html

When Politics Got Cringe: 2025 Edition

When Politics Got Cringe: 2025 Edition

Sputnik International

From Trump’s fabled peace deal with ‘Aberbaijan and Albania’ and Macron’s fingershake with Erdogan to NATO chief Rutte’s ‘Daddy’ fetish and Putin’s visible bewilderment with the US media’s screaming, 2025 was a bountiful year for cringe.

2026-01-02T11:26+0000

2026-01-02T11:26+0000

2026-01-02T11:26+0000

world

donald trump

emmanuel macron

recep tayyip erdogan

albania

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/16/1123347010_0:2:1192:673_1920x0_80_0_0_4eeff99896719a80d474c2228eaf00d4.png

World leaders have cameras pointed at them almost 24/7. Sometimes, they make fools of themselves, or express thoughts or emotions you wouldn’t expect from someone in their position. Check out Sputnik’s collection of the funniest moments involving world leaders for the outgoing year.

albania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

When Politics Got Cringe: 2025 Edition Sputnik International When Politics Got Cringe: 2025 Edition 2026-01-02T11:26+0000 true PT2M08S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what is cringe, what were cringe political moments in 2025