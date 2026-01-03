International
All UAE Military Personnel Leave Yemen - Defense Ministry
All UAE Military Personnel Leave Yemen - Defense Ministry
All military personnel of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have withdrawn from Yemen in accordance with the Emirati leadership's decision to cease participation in the counter-terrorism operation in the country, the UAE Defense Ministry said.
"The UAE Defense Ministry announces the completion of the withdrawal of all armed forces personnel from the territory of the Republic of Yemen," the ministry said in a statement. Earlier this week, the UAE said that it was withdrawing all its troops from Yemen following a request from Yemeni authorities and a call from Saudi Arabia.
All UAE Military Personnel Leave Yemen - Defense Ministry

03:20 GMT 03.01.2026 (Updated: 04:22 GMT 03.01.2026)
© AP PhotoSouthern Yemen soldiers in Aden
All military personnel of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have withdrawn from Yemen in accordance with the Emirati leadership's decision to cease participation in the counter-terrorism operation in the country, the UAE Defense Ministry said.
"The UAE Defense Ministry announces the completion of the withdrawal of all armed forces personnel from the territory of the Republic of Yemen," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier this week, the UAE said that it was withdrawing all its troops from Yemen following a request from Yemeni authorities and a call from Saudi Arabia.
