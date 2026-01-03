https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/all-uae-military-personnel-leave-yemen---defense-ministry-1123404728.html
All UAE Military Personnel Leave Yemen - Defense Ministry
All UAE Military Personnel Leave Yemen - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
All military personnel of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have withdrawn from Yemen in accordance with the Emirati leadership's decision to cease participation in the counter-terrorism operation in the country, the UAE Defense Ministry said.
2026-01-03T03:20+0000
2026-01-03T03:20+0000
2026-01-03T04:22+0000
world
middle east
uae
yemen
saudi arabia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123404572_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_901b940b027ec9c317e3dd987fd8fe2d.jpg
"The UAE Defense Ministry announces the completion of the withdrawal of all armed forces personnel from the territory of the Republic of Yemen," the ministry said in a statement. Earlier this week, the UAE said that it was withdrawing all its troops from Yemen following a request from Yemeni authorities and a call from Saudi Arabia.
uae
yemen
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123404572_145:0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba3b1acbd008c71f3bc2687a74964526.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
uae in yemen, uae-saudi conflict, yemen war, uae military
uae in yemen, uae-saudi conflict, yemen war, uae military
All UAE Military Personnel Leave Yemen - Defense Ministry
03:20 GMT 03.01.2026 (Updated: 04:22 GMT 03.01.2026)
All military personnel of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have withdrawn from Yemen in accordance with the Emirati leadership's decision to cease participation in the counter-terrorism operation in the country, the UAE Defense Ministry said.
"The UAE Defense Ministry announces the completion of the withdrawal of all armed forces personnel from the territory of the Republic of Yemen," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier this week, the UAE said that it was withdrawing all its troops from Yemen following a request from Yemeni authorities and a call from Saudi Arabia.