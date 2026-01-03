https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/us-aggression-against-venezuela-is-part-of-trumps-efforts-to-reshape-planet-ex-dod-analyst-1123411744.html

US Aggression Against Venezuela is Part of Trump's Efforts to Reshape Planet - Ex-DoD Analyst

US Aggression Against Venezuela is Part of Trump's Efforts to Reshape Planet - Ex-DoD Analyst

The kidnapping of Nicolas Maduro and his wife, executed by US personnel and sanctioned by Trump, was an illegal and unwarranted act that was not sanctioned congressionally or constitutionally, former US Department of Defense analyst Karen Kwiatkowsky tells Sputnik.

“It implies as well that Trump has been lying to the US Congress, and is engaging in acts of war unilaterally,” she says.The US aggression may have some far-reaching consequences, Kwiatkowsky warns.As for the goals of the aggression against Venezuela, she suggests that it wasn’t just an attempt at regime change.

