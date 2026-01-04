https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/death-toll-from-us-attack-on-venezuela-rises-to-80---report-1123418648.html

Death Toll From US Attack on Venezuela Rises to 80 - Report

The death toll from the US incursion in Venezuela has risen to 80, The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing a senior Venezuelan official.

Civilians as well as members of the country's security forces are among those killed in the attack, the report said. Their number may still go up, the newspaper added.On Saturday, Trump said that the US had conducted a major strike on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and removing them from the country. Media outlets reported explosions in Caracas, attributing the raid to US Delta Force units. Venezuelan authorities said they had no information on Maduro's location and demanded proof that he was alive. Trump later shared a photo that, as he said, showed Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima. US media broadcast a plane landing in New York State, from which Maduro and his wife were allegedly escorted by dozens of law enforcement officers.Several US congressmen decried the operation as illegal, while the administration vowed Maduro would face trial. Venezuela's Foreign Ministry announced its intention to appeal to international organizations regarding Washington's actions and requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council that was later set for January 5.Russia's Foreign Ministry voiced solidarity with Venezuela. Moscow expressed deep alarm over reports of Maduro and his wife's forcible removal during US aggression, demanding their release and urging steps to avert further escalation around Venezuela.

