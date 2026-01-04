https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/us-venezuela-strikes-show-white-houses-dangerous-irrationality-1123414269.html
US Venezuela Strikes Show White House’s ‘Dangerous Irrationality’
US Venezuela Strikes Show White House’s ‘Dangerous Irrationality’
Sputnik International
The Venezuelan government has condemned the January 3 strikes as a military assault by the US, accusing America of targeting both civilian and military sites in Venezuela.
2026-01-04T05:46+0000
2026-01-04T05:46+0000
2026-01-04T05:46+0000
analysis
us
venezuela
government
strikes
attack
the united nations (un)
sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/04/1123414112_0:0:3252:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_8649b6ae1498cb661d8240b2b66c7c90.jpg
The US military escalation against Venezuela is a “completely illegal hybrid attack with no justification whatsoever, which flagrantly violates the UN Charter,” Argentine expert Tadeo Casteglione tells Sputnik.It shows that Latin America is entering “a completely uncontrolled year, without any rules, and with complete US interference in the region’s internal affairs,” according to the expert.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/us-strikes-on-venezuela-oil-grab--latin-america-fear-tactics---analyst-1123411106.html
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/04/1123414112_50:0:2781:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c72d47652ee1a3a83938a2dae325a9f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
venezuelan government, us aggression against venezuela, us military escalation against venezuela, us sanctions on venezuela, us government
venezuelan government, us aggression against venezuela, us military escalation against venezuela, us sanctions on venezuela, us government
US Venezuela Strikes Show White House’s ‘Dangerous Irrationality’
The Venezuelan government has condemned the January 3 strikes as a military assault by the US, accusing America of targeting both civilian and military sites in Venezuela.
The US military escalation against Venezuela is a “completely illegal hybrid attack with no justification whatsoever, which flagrantly violates the UN Charter,” Argentine expert Tadeo Casteglione tells Sputnik.
The attack has confirmed everything that former President Hugo Chavez and incumbent Nicolas Maduro “have been saying for years about US interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs, the economic war, the sanctions, and the suffering of the Venezuelan people,” Casteglione stresses.
It shows that Latin America is entering “a completely uncontrolled year, without any rules, and with complete US interference in the region’s internal affairs,” according to the expert.
"This demonstrates a dangerous level of complete irrationality on the part of the US government," Casteglione concludes.