US Venezuela Strikes Show White House’s ‘Dangerous Irrationality’

The Venezuelan government has condemned the January 3 strikes as a military assault by the US, accusing America of targeting both civilian and military sites in Venezuela.

The US military escalation against Venezuela is a “completely illegal hybrid attack with no justification whatsoever, which flagrantly violates the UN Charter,” Argentine expert Tadeo Casteglione tells Sputnik.It shows that Latin America is entering “a completely uncontrolled year, without any rules, and with complete US interference in the region’s internal affairs,” according to the expert.

