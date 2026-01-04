International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/us-venezuela-strikes-show-white-houses-dangerous-irrationality-1123414269.html
US Venezuela Strikes Show White House’s ‘Dangerous Irrationality’
US Venezuela Strikes Show White House’s ‘Dangerous Irrationality’
Sputnik International
The Venezuelan government has condemned the January 3 strikes as a military assault by the US, accusing America of targeting both civilian and military sites in Venezuela.
2026-01-04T05:46+0000
2026-01-04T05:46+0000
analysis
us
venezuela
government
strikes
attack
the united nations (un)
sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/04/1123414112_0:0:3252:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_8649b6ae1498cb661d8240b2b66c7c90.jpg
The US military escalation against Venezuela is a “completely illegal hybrid attack with no justification whatsoever, which flagrantly violates the UN Charter,” Argentine expert Tadeo Casteglione tells Sputnik.It shows that Latin America is entering “a completely uncontrolled year, without any rules, and with complete US interference in the region’s internal affairs,” according to the expert.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/us-strikes-on-venezuela-oil-grab--latin-america-fear-tactics---analyst-1123411106.html
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/04/1123414112_50:0:2781:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c72d47652ee1a3a83938a2dae325a9f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuelan government, us aggression against venezuela, us military escalation against venezuela, us sanctions on venezuela, us government
venezuelan government, us aggression against venezuela, us military escalation against venezuela, us sanctions on venezuela, us government

US Venezuela Strikes Show White House’s ‘Dangerous Irrationality’

05:46 GMT 04.01.2026
© AP Photo / TY OneilProtesters gather to denounce the U.S. attack on Venezuela on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Las Vegas.
Protesters gather to denounce the U.S. attack on Venezuela on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Las Vegas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2026
© AP Photo / TY Oneil
Subscribe
The Venezuelan government has condemned the January 3 strikes as a military assault by the US, accusing America of targeting both civilian and military sites in Venezuela.
The US military escalation against Venezuela is a “completely illegal hybrid attack with no justification whatsoever, which flagrantly violates the UN Charter,” Argentine expert Tadeo Casteglione tells Sputnik.
The attack has confirmed everything that former President Hugo Chavez and incumbent Nicolas Maduro “have been saying for years about US interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs, the economic war, the sanctions, and the suffering of the Venezuelan people,” Casteglione stresses.
It shows that Latin America is entering “a completely uncontrolled year, without any rules, and with complete US interference in the region’s internal affairs,” according to the expert.
"This demonstrates a dangerous level of complete irrationality on the part of the US government," Casteglione concludes.
Government supporters display posters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, right, and former President Hugo Chávez in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2026
Analysis
US Strikes on Venezuela: Oil Grab & Latin America Fear Tactics - Analyst
Yesterday, 13:24 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала