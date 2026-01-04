https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/where-worlds-largest-oil-reserves-are-1123415723.html
Where World’s Largest Oil Reserves Are
Venezuela tops the global ranking of proven oil reserves, with more than 303 billion barrels, ahead of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Canada, and Iraq.
Venezuela’s vast energy reserves once again appear to be at the center of high-stakes geopolitics, as the United States carried out a major strike on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, and removing them from the country. Take a look at Sputnik’s infographic showing the global ranking of countries by proven oil reserves.
Venezuela’s vast energy reserves once again appear to be at the center of high-stakes geopolitics, as the United States carried out a major strike on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, and removing them from the country.
Take a look at Sputnik’s infographic showing the global ranking of countries by proven oil reserves.