Russian Cheburashka Film Breaks Into The Global Top Three

The Russian live-action animated children’s comedy Cheburashka 2, which continues the adventures of the beloved fairytale character Cheburashka, was released on January 1.

According to kinobusiness.com, The sequel crossed $12 million in ticket sales on its second day.By the close of the opening weekend, total box office reached a record $31 million, securing third place worldwide.Globally, Cheburashka 2 now trails only Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2.By day five, the film had drawn over 5 million viewers across Russia, with daily attendance nearing 1 million people and daily revenues exceeding $6 million.The first Cheburashka film premiered on January 1, 2023. Within two weeks, it became the highest-grossing film in Russian box office history, with total earnings domestically and in other CIS countries exceeding $75 million.

