Russian Cheburashka Film Breaks Into The Global Top Three

Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
The Russian live-action animated children’s comedy Cheburashka 2, which continues the adventures of the beloved fairytale character Cheburashka, was released on January 1.
17:06 GMT 05.01.2026
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the mediabankThe premiere of the film "Cheburashka 2" in Moscow
The premiere of the film Cheburashka 2 in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2026
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
Go to the mediabank
The Russian live-action animated children’s comedy Cheburashka 2, which continues the adventures of the beloved fairytale character, was released on January 1.
According to kinobusiness.com, The sequel crossed $12 million in ticket sales on its second day.
By the close of the opening weekend, total box office reached a record $31 million, securing third place worldwide.
Globally, Cheburashka 2 now trails only Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2.
By day five, the film had drawn over 5 million viewers across Russia, with daily attendance nearing 1 million people and daily revenues exceeding $6 million.
The first Cheburashka film premiered on January 1, 2023. Within two weeks, it became the highest-grossing film in Russian box office history, with total earnings domestically and in other CIS countries exceeding $75 million.
