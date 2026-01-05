https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/un-security-council-holds-emergency-meeting-on-venezuela-after-us-attack-1123424173.html
UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting on Venezuela After US Attack
On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, further taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump said that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the United States.
Sputik is live from New York, where the UN Security Council convenes an emergency session following US strikes on Venezuelan military targets and the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife. The meeting was requested by Colombia with support from Russia and China amid escalating tensions, as Washington says its operation aims at regional security, while UN Secretary-General António Guterres warns of a dangerous precedent and stresses respect for international law and the UN Charter.
Sputik is live from New York, where the UN Security Council convenes an emergency session following US strikes on Venezuelan military targets and the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife.
The meeting was requested by Colombia with support from Russia and China amid escalating tensions, as Washington says its operation aims at regional security, while UN Secretary-General António Guterres warns of a dangerous precedent and stresses respect for international law and the UN Charter.