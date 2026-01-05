https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/us-interventions-in-latin-america--from-wwii-to-today-1123422622.html
US Interventions in Latin America – From WWII to Today
US Interventions in Latin America – From WWII to Today
Sputnik International
The United States has carried out repeated military interventions and major CIA operations across Latin America—from Guatemala and Cuba to Chile, Nicaragua, Panama, and beyon—for DECADES.
2026-01-05T13:30+0000
2026-01-05T13:30+0000
2026-01-05T13:30+0000
multimedia
infographic
nicolas maduro
us
guatemala
cuba
chile
cia
venezuela
latin america
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123422116_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5ca9cfccfe759152a77ab1b71e86db1c.png
On January 3, the US launched a major attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, and transferring them to New York. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for a detailed overview of US interventions and major CIA operations across Latin America:
1
guatemala
cuba
chile
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123422116_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d95b83c4f03d683184efc49c65a55e9e.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us interventions in latin america, military interventions and major cia operations across latin america
us interventions in latin america, military interventions and major cia operations across latin america
US Interventions in Latin America – From WWII to Today
The United States has carried out repeated military interventions and major CIA operations across Latin America—from Guatemala and Cuba to Chile, Nicaragua, Panama, and beyond—for decades.
On January 3, the US launched a major attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, and transferring them to New York.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic for a detailed overview of US interventions and major CIA operations across Latin America: