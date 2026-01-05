https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/us-interventions-in-latin-america--from-wwii-to-today-1123422622.html

US Interventions in Latin America – From WWII to Today

The United States has carried out repeated military interventions and major CIA operations across Latin America—from Guatemala and Cuba to Chile, Nicaragua, Panama, and beyon—for DECADES.

On January 3, the US launched a major attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, and transferring them to New York. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for a detailed overview of US interventions and major CIA operations across Latin America:

