International
WATCH LIVE: UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting on Venezuela After US Attack
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/us-interventions-in-latin-america--from-wwii-to-today-1123422622.html
US Interventions in Latin America – From WWII to Today
US Interventions in Latin America – From WWII to Today
Sputnik International
The United States has carried out repeated military interventions and major CIA operations across Latin America—from Guatemala and Cuba to Chile, Nicaragua, Panama, and beyon—for DECADES.
2026-01-05T13:30+0000
2026-01-05T13:30+0000
multimedia
infographic
nicolas maduro
us
guatemala
cuba
chile
cia
venezuela
latin america
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123422116_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5ca9cfccfe759152a77ab1b71e86db1c.png
On January 3, the US launched a major attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, and transferring them to New York. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for a detailed overview of US interventions and major CIA operations across Latin America:
1
guatemala
cuba
chile
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123422116_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d95b83c4f03d683184efc49c65a55e9e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us interventions in latin america, military interventions and major cia operations across latin america
us interventions in latin america, military interventions and major cia operations across latin america

US Interventions in Latin America – From WWII to Today

13:30 GMT 05.01.2026
Subscribe
The United States has carried out repeated military interventions and major CIA operations across Latin America—from Guatemala and Cuba to Chile, Nicaragua, Panama, and beyond—for decades.
On January 3, the US launched a major attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, and transferring them to New York.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic for a detailed overview of US interventions and major CIA operations across Latin America:
US interventions in Latin America – from WWII to today - Sputnik International
US interventions in Latin America – from WWII to today - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала