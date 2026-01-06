https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/ukraine-unable-to-prevail-over-russia--ex-french-military-chief-of-staff--1123429729.html

Ukraine Unable to Prevail Over Russia – Ex-French Military Chief of Staff

Sputnik International

It’s clear Ukraine is “no longer capable of winning” the conflict “militarily,” former Chief of the French Army’s Defense Staff Pierre de Villiers told Sud Radio.

It’s clear Ukraine is “no longer capable of winning” the conflict “militarily,” former Chief of the French Army’s Defense Staff Pierre de Villiers told Sud Radio.That’s why the sides must “move towards a just peace, particularly regarding territorial disputes, and a lasting peace with guarantee forces to prevent it from starting up again a few months later,” de Villiers emphasized.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia will fully adhere to any agreements on the Ukraine conflict and that security guarantees are needed both for Russia and Ukraine.

