Над аэропортом Ла-Карлота поднимается дым после взрывов и пролетов низколетящих самолетов в Каракасе, Венесуэла - Sputnik International, 1920
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Trump announced Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and corruption.
Rubio Outlines US' Three-Step Plan on Venezuela
"Step one is the stabilization of the country... The second phase will be a phase that we call recovery, and that is ensuring that American, western and other companies have access to the Venezuelan market ... And then the third phase, of course, will be the one of transition," Rubio told reporters.The White House, for its part, noted that it is too early to discuss elections in Venezuela, and although Trump prefers diplomacy, he reserves the right to use force if necessary.
Rubio Outlines US' Three-Step Plan on Venezuela

17:55 GMT 07.01.2026 (Updated: 17:56 GMT 07.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaSecretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
WASHINGTON (RIA Novosti) - The United States has developed a plan on Venezuela's future which consists of three stages such as country's stabilization, the recovery of economy, and a political transition, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.
"Step one is the stabilization of the country... The second phase will be a phase that we call recovery, and that is ensuring that American, western and other companies have access to the Venezuelan market ... And then the third phase, of course, will be the one of transition," Rubio told reporters.
The White House, for its part, noted that it is too early to discuss elections in Venezuela, and although Trump prefers diplomacy, he reserves the right to use force if necessary.
