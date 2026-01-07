https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/rubio-outlines-us-three-step-plan-on-venezuela-1123436786.html

Rubio Outlines US' Three-Step Plan on Venezuela

WASHINGTON (RIA Novosti) - The United States has developed a plan on Venezuela's future which consists of three stages such as country's stabilization, the...

"Step one is the stabilization of the country... The second phase will be a phase that we call recovery, and that is ensuring that American, western and other companies have access to the Venezuelan market ... And then the third phase, of course, will be the one of transition," Rubio told reporters.The White House, for its part, noted that it is too early to discuss elections in Venezuela, and although Trump prefers diplomacy, he reserves the right to use force if necessary.

