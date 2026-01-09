https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/calling-on-china-to-join-nuclear-arms-reduction-talks-unreasonable---chinese-embassy-in-us-1123444260.html

Calling on China to Join Nuclear Arms Reduction Talks Unreasonable - Chinese Embassy in US

Calling on China to Join Nuclear Arms Reduction Talks Unreasonable - Chinese Embassy in US

Sputnik International

Calling on China to join nuclear disarmament talks with the United States and Russia is unreasonable, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, told RIA Novosti.

2026-01-09T13:09+0000

2026-01-09T13:09+0000

2026-01-09T13:09+0000

world

china

russia

us

nuclear arms

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082218923_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1e7ba57a46734e0cf156ff106d103038.jpg

China's nuclear capability is in no way on the same level as that of the United States, China maintains its nuclear arsenal at the minimum level necessary to unsure national security, the official said, adding that China never participated in any armed race. The diplomat added that China adheres to a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and a nuclear strategy oriented towards self-defense. Liu also said the US must conscientiously fulfill its leading role in nuclear arms control and reduce its arsenal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/us-nuclear-test-plan-risks-new-global-arms-race---russias-un-envoy-1123076200.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, us, embassy, nuclear disarmament, nuclear arms, russia