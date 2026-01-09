https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/calling-on-china-to-join-nuclear-arms-reduction-talks-unreasonable---chinese-embassy-in-us-1123444260.html
Calling on China to Join Nuclear Arms Reduction Talks Unreasonable - Chinese Embassy in US
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Calling on China to join nuclear disarmament talks with the United States and Russia is unreasonable, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, told Sputnik.
China's nuclear capability is in no way on the same level as that of the United States, China maintains its nuclear arsenal at the minimum level necessary to unsure national security, the official said, adding that China never participated in any armed race.
The diplomat added that China adheres to a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and a nuclear strategy oriented towards self-defense.
Liu also said the US must conscientiously fulfill its leading role in nuclear arms control and reduce its arsenal.
