International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/calling-on-china-to-join-nuclear-arms-reduction-talks-unreasonable---chinese-embassy-in-us-1123444260.html
Calling on China to Join Nuclear Arms Reduction Talks Unreasonable - Chinese Embassy in US
Calling on China to Join Nuclear Arms Reduction Talks Unreasonable - Chinese Embassy in US
Sputnik International
Calling on China to join nuclear disarmament talks with the United States and Russia is unreasonable, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, told RIA Novosti.
2026-01-09T13:09+0000
2026-01-09T13:09+0000
world
china
russia
us
nuclear arms
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082218923_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1e7ba57a46734e0cf156ff106d103038.jpg
China's nuclear capability is in no way on the same level as that of the United States, China maintains its nuclear arsenal at the minimum level necessary to unsure national security, the official said, adding that China never participated in any armed race. The diplomat added that China adheres to a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and a nuclear strategy oriented towards self-defense. Liu also said the US must conscientiously fulfill its leading role in nuclear arms control and reduce its arsenal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/us-nuclear-test-plan-risks-new-global-arms-race---russias-un-envoy-1123076200.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082218923_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7aea4b9d23ed17a2f04e4d735c5bfaf9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, us, embassy, nuclear disarmament, nuclear arms, russia
china, us, embassy, nuclear disarmament, nuclear arms, russia

Calling on China to Join Nuclear Arms Reduction Talks Unreasonable - Chinese Embassy in US

13:09 GMT 09.01.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinFILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo spectators wave Chinese flags as military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing. Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-armed missile designed to evade U.S. defenses rumbled through Beijing as the Communist Party celebrated its 70th anniversary in power
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo spectators wave Chinese flags as military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing. Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-armed missile designed to evade U.S. defenses rumbled through Beijing as the Communist Party celebrated its 70th anniversary in power - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Calling on China to join nuclear disarmament talks with the United States and Russia is unreasonable, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, told Sputnik.
China's nuclear capability is in no way on the same level as that of the United States, China maintains its nuclear arsenal at the minimum level necessary to unsure national security, the official said, adding that China never participated in any armed race.
The diplomat added that China adheres to a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and a nuclear strategy oriented towards self-defense.
Liu also said the US must conscientiously fulfill its leading role in nuclear arms control and reduce its arsenal.
The warhead-containing nose cone of an inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2025
World
US Nuclear Test Plan Risks New Global Arms Race - Russia's UN Envoy
8 November 2025, 09:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала