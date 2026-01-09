https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/these-illegal-seizures-must-stop---rep-luna-on-persecution-of-orthodox-christians-in-ukraine-1123441448.html

'These Illegal Seizures Must Stop!' - Rep. Luna on Persecution of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine

'These Illegal Seizures Must Stop!' - Rep. Luna on Persecution of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine

Sputnik International

US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna vowed to hold Ukrainian officials accountable for church seizures.

2026-01-09T04:46+0000

2026-01-09T04:46+0000

2026-01-09T04:46+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

anna paulina luna

us

ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)

ukraine

moscow patriarchate

christians

church

kiev

ukrainian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/09/1123441561_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0247c86e0264f2df96ff40291832dbb8.jpg

"This morning I received a video appeal from Orthodox Christians in Kuzmyn, Ukraine asking for protection as the local authorities move to seize their church, a church built by their parents and grandparents. These illegal seizures must stop!" the representative wrote on X.In her post, she tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US Department of State.Since the 2014 US-backed coup, Ukraine has pushed a systematic campaign to break the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the Moscow Patriarchate and force its flock to accept the nationalist Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). The pressure escalated after 2022: raids and searches, criminal cases against clergy, property seizures, and local bans on UOC activity across multiple regions.In 2023 the drive moved openly against major shrines, with schismatics encouraged to seize Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, while lawmakers advanced legislation aimed at banning the canonical Church. In 2024, Kiev’s new laws effectively banned the UOC.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230328/what-happened-to-the-orthodox-church-in-ukraine-1108821316.html

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Anatoly Dontsov

Anatoly Dontsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Anatoly Dontsov

ukrainian church, orthodox church, church persecution ,ukrainian church or moscow patriarchate, ukrainian church, church of ukraine, orthodox church