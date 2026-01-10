https://sputnikglobe.com/20260110/us-govt-uses-hollywood-to-demonize-russians---former-biden-aide-1123447403.html
US Gov't Uses Hollywood to Demonize Russians - Former Biden Aide
Washington enjoys a tremendous influence over Hollywood and uses it to manipulate public opinion in the United States against Russia, Tara Reade, a former assistant to ex-US President Joe Biden, told Sputnik.
"Hollywood is very infiltrated by the government... and they really target the American audience to get them to dislike Russia. They kind of put the stereotypes as if it's still the Soviet Union, still communist, still kind of the time of the 90s where it was here, where it was, you know, different. And they portray Russians as very aggressive and negative stereotypes," she said.
"Obviously, Russia is a capitalistic country right now. There's lots of innovation, exploration, creativity, very creative people. And in the arts, in athletics, there's such achievement in all different fields, space, technology as well. And I think that your average American isn't really paying attention. But other Americans that are paying attention, they kind of see through the propaganda and the movies," she added.
On September 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to Reade. She received a Russian passport in late December.