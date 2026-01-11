Nordics Reject Trump's Claims of Russian, Chinese Vessels Near Greenland – Reports

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/nordics-reject-trumps-claims-of-russian-chinese-vessels-near-greenland--reports-1123450064.html

Nordic countries have refuted US President Donald Trump's claims about Russian and Chinese vessels operating near Greenland, which he cited to justify his plans to take control of the island, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing two senior Nordic diplomats with access to NATO intelligence.

"It is simply not true that the Chinese and Russians are there. I have seen the intelligence. There are no ships, no submarines," a senior diplomat was quoted as saying by the newspaper. Another diplomat from a different Nordic state likewise described Trump's claims as not true. On January 7, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen dismissed as false Trump's remarks that Greenland is "covered" with numerous Russian and Chinese vessels. The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Trump had ordered US special operations commanders to draw up a plan for a Greenland invasion. Trump told The Atlantic magazine last week that the US "absolutely" needed Greenland, claiming the island was "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships." Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged Trump to stop threatening Greenland, an autonomous part of Denmark, with annexation. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

