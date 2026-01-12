https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/eu-not-ruling-out-oil-gas-exploration-moratorium-review-in-arctic-region---commission-1123453574.html

EU Not Ruling Out Oil, Gas Exploration Moratorium Review in Arctic Region - Commission

The EU does not rule out that the new Arctic strategy will review the moratorium on oil and gas exploration in the region, European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho said on Monday.

"We have opened consultation precisely on the Arctic policy which will be reviewed and at this stage I cannot preclude or prejudge what will be the result, notably of the consultation on our revised Arctic policy we will have to wait a little bit for that," Pinho told reporters, commenting on whether the EU plans to review the moratorium on oil and gas exploration in the Arctic after Norway's announcement of a review of such a moratorium in its policy in 2026.

