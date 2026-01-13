https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/who-really-holds-us-debt-1123458185.html
Who Really Holds US Debt?
Who Really Holds US Debt?
Sputnik International
New US Treasury data points to a realignment among foreign holders of American government debt amid escalating trade tensions.
2026-01-13T12:18+0000
2026-01-13T12:18+0000
2026-01-13T12:18+0000
multimedia
infographic
japan
us treasury
washington
china
us debt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0d/1123457622_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_08afa8471cc9b3c4ca77e0c90630ccc6.png
Japan remains the largest holder, while China has adjusted its reserve strategy and is no longer the second-largest by volume.At the same time, European countries and close US partners have increased their exposure, reinforcing Washington’s growing reliance on allied capital rather than rival economies. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more details.
japan
washington
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0d/1123457622_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_04755bb19f34a8f74a160974ffa18cf9.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us debt, us treasury data, american government debt, escalating trade tensions
us debt, us treasury data, american government debt, escalating trade tensions
Who Really Holds US Debt?
New US Treasury data points to a realignment among foreign holders of American government debt amid escalating trade tensions.
Japan remains the largest holder, while China has adjusted its reserve strategy and is no longer the second-largest by volume.
At the same time, European countries and close US partners have increased their exposure, reinforcing Washington’s growing reliance on allied capital rather than rival economies.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more details.