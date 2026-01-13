https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/who-really-holds-us-debt-1123458185.html

Who Really Holds US Debt?

New US Treasury data points to a realignment among foreign holders of American government debt amid escalating trade tensions.

Japan remains the largest holder, while China has adjusted its reserve strategy and is no longer the second-largest by volume.At the same time, European countries and close US partners have increased their exposure, reinforcing Washington’s growing reliance on allied capital rather than rival economies. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more details.

