Putin Delivers Speech at Meeting With New Foreign Ambassadors
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, called the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and new foreign ambassadors, set to take place in the Kremlin, important, as the president’s address will focus on foreign policy matters.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses foreign ambassadors at the credential presentation ceremony.The speech will focus on key foreign policy issues, with particular attention paid to Russia's relations with the countries whose ambassadors are being presented at the ceremony.According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the address will be centered on foreign policy matters and will include Putin's perspective on the current international situation. In addition, the speech will provide assessments of Russia's relations with the represented countries.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
