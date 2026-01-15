https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/putin-delivers-speech-at-meeting-with-new-foreign-ambassadors-1123465938.html

Putin Delivers Speech at Meeting With New Foreign Ambassadors

Putin Delivers Speech at Meeting With New Foreign Ambassadors

Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, called the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and new foreign ambassadors, set to take place in the Kremlin, important, as the president’s address will focus on foreign policy matters.

2026-01-15T13:24+0000

2026-01-15T13:24+0000

2026-01-15T13:24+0000

world

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

russia

kremlin

ambassador

ambassadors

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/08/1123257322_0:0:3052:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_ed808b37aaf460a3d5de3d17e8b9641e.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses foreign ambassadors at the credential presentation ceremony.The speech will focus on key foreign policy issues, with particular attention paid to Russia's relations with the countries whose ambassadors are being presented at the ceremony.According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the address will be centered on foreign policy matters and will include Putin's perspective on the current international situation. In addition, the speech will provide assessments of Russia's relations with the represented countries.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin speaks at meeting with new foreign ambassadors Sputnik International Putin speaks at meeting with new foreign ambassadors 2026-01-15T13:24+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin delivers speech, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, russian president vladimir putin, new foreign ambassadors