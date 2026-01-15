Ukraine Tried To Show Presence In Liberated Kupyansk, Attempts Thwarted - Russian Chief Of Staff
05:30 GMT 15.01.2026 (Updated: 05:43 GMT 15.01.2026)
Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov inspected the operations of units from the Tsentr battlegroup in the Dnepropetrovsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.
Key points from the statements of the Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov:
The offensive is underway in almost all directions
Over the first two weeks of January, eight settlements and more than 300 square kilometers of territory were liberated
Fighting continues to eliminate Ukrainian units in Konstantinovka
The Vostok battlegroup, after liberating Gulyai-Pole, is advancing in the Zaporozhye region and expanding the security buffer zone in the Dnepropetrovsk region
The Zapad battlegroup is actively advancing in the Krasny Liman direction
The liberation of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy is nearing completion, along with the elimination of Ukrainian formations encircled on the eastern bank of the Oskol River
The Sever battlegroup continues to expand the security buffer zone along the border areas of the Sumy and Kharkov regions
The Tsentr battlegroup, after liberating Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) and Dimitrov, is continuing its advance and liberating the Donetsk People’s Republic
The Yug battlegroup is actively advancing westward in the general direction of Slavyansk
Forces of the Dnepr battlegroup are advancing toward Zaporozhye
13 January, 15:26 GMT