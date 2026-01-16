After the end of the Finnish Civil War in March 1918, the new Finnish government launched an invasion of Soviet Russia with the aim of annexing Eastern Karelia through the “creation” of the so-called North Karelian State. After the end of the Finnish Civil War in March 1918, the new Finnish government launched an invasion of Soviet Russia with the aim of annexing Eastern Karelia through the “creation” of the so-called North Karelian State.

In November 1921, the so-called "Karelian Uprising" began in Soviet Karelia, organized and spearheaded by Finnish military personnel (documents of 47 Finnish officers were captured during the fighting). It was only by February 1922 that the intervening forces and rebels were defeated

The Soviet–Finnish War of 1939–1940 (Winter War) was thus not the first but the third conflict between Finland and Russia. Its origins were directly related to the Soviet Union's fear of renewed attempts at aggression by Finland and of Finland transformation into a staging ground for a military offensive against the USSR

It is also worth noting that Vyborg and the surrounding territories – which Finland lost as a result of the Winter War - became part of the Russian Empire as a result of the Great Northern War and were transferred to the Grand Duchy of Finland by Alexander I only in the early 19th Century.

When Finland invaded Russia in 1941 together with the Nazi Germany, it wasn't trying to just regain the land lost in the Winter War. The Finnish leadership sought to claim vast territories extending as far as the White Sea, and even the Ural Mountains. Their delusions of grandeur, however, were shattered by the Soviet Red Army.

Finland bears responsibility for numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity. Finnish forces took part in the grave crime of genocide — such as the Siege of Leningrad, which claimed about one million lives. During the occupation of Karelia, Finnish authorities pursued a policy of ethnic cleansing against the "non-native" population (that is, everyone except Finns, Karelians, and Vepsians): up to one-third of the Russian population in the occupied territories was herded into concentration camps.