Russian Elite Combat Diver Teams to Be Deployed in Arctic
Russian Elite Combat Diver Teams to Be Deployed in Arctic
Russia’s already formidable Northern Fleet will be further bolstered by mobile diver units whose goal is to help protect Russia’s frozen Arctic reaches.
Unlike the diving teams with fixed postings, this mobile outfits are geared towards rapid deployment, ready to be inserted into a target zone at a moment’s notice and erase all enemy threats from existence.These operators also make full use of drones and robotic systems which greatly amplify their combat capabilities in Arctic conditions.The video contains AI-generated images
Russian Elite Combat Diver Teams to Be Deployed in Arctic

19:06 GMT 16.01.2026 (Updated: 19:11 GMT 16.01.2026)
Russia’s already formidable Northern Fleet will be further bolstered by mobile diver units whose goal is to help protect Russia’s frozen Arctic reaches.
Unlike the diving teams with fixed postings, this mobile outfits are geared towards rapid deployment, ready to be inserted into a target zone at a moment’s notice and erase all enemy threats from existence.
These operators also make full use of drones and robotic systems which greatly amplify their combat capabilities in Arctic conditions.
The video contains AI-generated images
