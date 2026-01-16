https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/russian-elite-combat-diver-teams-to-be-deployed-in-arctic-1123474247.html

Russian Elite Combat Diver Teams to Be Deployed in Arctic

Russian Elite Combat Diver Teams to Be Deployed in Arctic

Sputnik International

Russia’s already formidable Northern Fleet will be further bolstered by mobile diver units whose goal is to help protect Russia’s frozen Arctic reaches.

2026-01-16T19:06+0000

2026-01-16T19:06+0000

2026-01-16T19:11+0000

military

russia

military & intelligence

russian northern fleet

divers

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/10/1123472847_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d666f1542780c8ab43f46bb926fa9325.jpg

Unlike the diving teams with fixed postings, this mobile outfits are geared towards rapid deployment, ready to be inserted into a target zone at a moment’s notice and erase all enemy threats from existence.These operators also make full use of drones and robotic systems which greatly amplify their combat capabilities in Arctic conditions.The video contains AI-generated images

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia Locks Down Arctic With Combat Diver Squads Sputnik International Russia Locks Down Arctic With Combat Diver Squads 2026-01-16T19:06+0000 true PT2M00S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia northern fleet divers, russian military divers