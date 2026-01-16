https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/russian-elite-combat-diver-teams-to-be-deployed-in-arctic-1123474247.html
Russian Elite Combat Diver Teams to Be Deployed in Arctic
Russian Elite Combat Diver Teams to Be Deployed in Arctic
Sputnik International
Russia’s already formidable Northern Fleet will be further bolstered by mobile diver units whose goal is to help protect Russia’s frozen Arctic reaches.
2026-01-16T19:06+0000
2026-01-16T19:06+0000
2026-01-16T19:11+0000
military
russia
military & intelligence
russian northern fleet
divers
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/10/1123472847_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d666f1542780c8ab43f46bb926fa9325.jpg
Unlike the diving teams with fixed postings, this mobile outfits are geared towards rapid deployment, ready to be inserted into a target zone at a moment’s notice and erase all enemy threats from existence.These operators also make full use of drones and robotic systems which greatly amplify their combat capabilities in Arctic conditions.The video contains AI-generated images
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/10/1123472847_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_595cb18e35b767ccac1003d4c1d0dc42.jpg
Russia Locks Down Arctic With Combat Diver Squads
Sputnik International
Russia Locks Down Arctic With Combat Diver Squads
2026-01-16T19:06+0000
true
PT2M00S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia northern fleet divers, russian military divers
russia northern fleet divers, russian military divers
Russian Elite Combat Diver Teams to Be Deployed in Arctic
19:06 GMT 16.01.2026 (Updated: 19:11 GMT 16.01.2026)
Russia’s already formidable Northern Fleet will be further bolstered by mobile diver units whose goal is to help protect Russia’s frozen Arctic reaches.
Unlike the diving teams with fixed postings, this mobile outfits are geared towards rapid deployment, ready to be inserted into a target zone at a moment’s notice and erase all enemy threats from existence.
These operators also make full use of drones and robotic systems which greatly amplify their combat capabilities in Arctic conditions.
The video contains AI-generated images