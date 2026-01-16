https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/ukraine-conducts-over-80-artillery-strikes-on-kursk-region-over-past-day--1123470517.html

Ukraine Conducts Over 80 Artillery Strikes on Kursk Region Over Past Day

Ukraine Conducts Over 80 Artillery Strikes on Kursk Region Over Past Day

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces have carried out artillery strikes on evacuated border areas of Russia’s Kursk Region 84 times over the past day, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Friday.

2026-01-16T09:35+0000

2026-01-16T09:35+0000

2026-01-16T09:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

kursk

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119179168_0:76:3150:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a32f3e6ce6bd5f0ccc64dbd79b939a.jpg

"Summary of the operational situation in the Kursk Region over the past day. In total, from 09:00 [06:00 GMT] on January 15 to 07:00 [04:00 GMT] on January 16, 29 Ukrainian drones of various types were shot down. The enemy used artillery 84 times against evacuated areas," Khinshtein said on Telegram. Moreover, Ukrainian drones also dropped explosive devices on the region's territory five times, the governor stated. No casualties or damage to infrastructure were reported, Khinshtein added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/ukraine-loses-over-400-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-forces---mod-1123465526.html

ukraine

kursk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, russia, kursk, strikes, ukrainian armed forces, artillery, governor