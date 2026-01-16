International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Conducts Over 80 Artillery Strikes on Kursk Region Over Past Day
Ukraine Conducts Over 80 Artillery Strikes on Kursk Region Over Past Day
The Ukrainian armed forces have carried out artillery strikes on evacuated border areas of Russia’s Kursk Region 84 times over the past day, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Friday.
"Summary of the operational situation in the Kursk Region over the past day. In total, from 09:00 [06:00 GMT] on January 15 to 07:00 [04:00 GMT] on January 16, 29 Ukrainian drones of various types were shot down. The enemy used artillery 84 times against evacuated areas," Khinshtein said on Telegram. Moreover, Ukrainian drones also dropped explosive devices on the region's territory five times, the governor stated. No casualties or damage to infrastructure were reported, Khinshtein added.
Ukraine Conducts Over 80 Artillery Strikes on Kursk Region Over Past Day

KURSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have carried out artillery strikes on evacuated border areas of Russia’s Kursk Region 84 times over the past day, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Friday.
"Summary of the operational situation in the Kursk Region over the past day. In total, from 09:00 [06:00 GMT] on January 15 to 07:00 [04:00 GMT] on January 16, 29 Ukrainian drones of various types were shot down. The enemy used artillery 84 times against evacuated areas," Khinshtein said on Telegram.
Moreover, Ukrainian drones also dropped explosive devices on the region's territory five times, the governor stated. No casualties or damage to infrastructure were reported, Khinshtein added.
