International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/hands-off-danes-protest-against-us-push-to-acquire-greenland-1123477297.html
‘Hands Off’: Danes Protest Against US Push to Acquire Greenland
‘Hands Off’: Danes Protest Against US Push to Acquire Greenland
Sputnik International
People have gathered outside the US Embassy in Copenhagen with flags and banners to protest against Donald Trump's plans to annex Greenland.
2026-01-17T14:55+0000
2026-01-17T14:55+0000
world
us
greenland
copenhagen
us embassy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/11/1123477492_0:82:1185:749_1920x0_80_0_0_901a1ab815bac046ed952d40c6fa6f52.jpg
Streets are closed and traffic disruptions around the city are expected. A mass demonstration is expected to take place on the island itself, Danish media report.Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
greenland
copenhagen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/11/1123477492_59:0:1136:808_1920x0_80_0_0_9fd3117e4e11b2cdb7a6a856d4de1834.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, denmark, greenland, trump, protests, copenhagen
us, denmark, greenland, trump, protests, copenhagen

‘Hands Off’: Danes Protest Against US Push to Acquire Greenland

14:55 GMT 17.01.2026
© PhotoProtests in Copehagen, January 17, 2026
Protests in Copehagen, January 17, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2026
© Photo
Subscribe
People have gathered outside the US Embassy in Copenhagen with flags and banners to protest against Donald Trump's plans to annex Greenland.
Streets are closed and traffic disruptions around the city are expected. A mass demonstration is expected to take place on the island itself, Danish media report.
Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала