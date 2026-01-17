https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/hands-off-danes-protest-against-us-push-to-acquire-greenland-1123477297.html

‘Hands Off’: Danes Protest Against US Push to Acquire Greenland

Sputnik International

People have gathered outside the US Embassy in Copenhagen with flags and banners to protest against Donald Trump's plans to annex Greenland.

Streets are closed and traffic disruptions around the city are expected. A mass demonstration is expected to take place on the island itself, Danish media report.Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.

