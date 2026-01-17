https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/nato-buildup-in-arctic-fuels-tensions---russian-ambassador-1123474667.html

Russia is concerned about NATO’s increased activity in the Arctic, Russian Ambassador to Norway Nikolai Korchunov told Sputnik.

As experience shows, "boosting the North Atlantic alliance’s presence in a particular region does not contribute to strengthening security but, on the contrary, leads to increased tension,” Nikolai Korchunov noted.In recent years, Russia has repeatedly flagged NATO’s unprecedented activity and troop buildup near its western borders.The Kremlin has stated that Russia poses no threat to anyone but will not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its own interests.

