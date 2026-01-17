International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/nato-buildup-in-arctic-fuels-tensions---russian-ambassador-1123474667.html
NATO Buildup in Arctic Fuels Tensions - Russian Ambassador
NATO Buildup in Arctic Fuels Tensions - Russian Ambassador
Sputnik International
Russia is concerned about NATO’s increased activity in the Arctic, Russian Ambassador to Norway Nikolai Korchunov told Sputnik.
2026-01-17T04:51+0000
2026-01-17T04:51+0000
world
russia
nato
arctic
security
norway
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1e/1121050415_0:164:3056:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_0f2991fd657932466b41f531f0e8f115.jpg
As experience shows, "boosting the North Atlantic alliance’s presence in a particular region does not contribute to strengthening security but, on the contrary, leads to increased tension,” Nikolai Korchunov noted.In recent years, Russia has repeatedly flagged NATO’s unprecedented activity and troop buildup near its western borders.The Kremlin has stated that Russia poses no threat to anyone but will not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its own interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/nato-states-consider-arctic-troop-presence-as-us-eyes-greenland-1123448124.html
russia
arctic
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1e/1121050415_163:0:2894:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_13baf99c5dd29ec4122ccf59cdaeea3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia is concerned about nato’s increased activity in the arctic,
russia is concerned about nato’s increased activity in the arctic,

NATO Buildup in Arctic Fuels Tensions - Russian Ambassador

04:51 GMT 17.01.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankThe icebreaker Admiral Makarov in the Eastern Bosphorus strait departing for the summer shipping season on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in the eastern part of the Arctic.
The icebreaker Admiral Makarov in the Eastern Bosphorus strait departing for the summer shipping season on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in the eastern part of the Arctic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia is concerned about NATO’s increased activity in the Arctic, Russian Ambassador to Norway Nikolai Korchunov told Sputnik.
As experience shows, "boosting the North Atlantic alliance’s presence in a particular region does not contribute to strengthening security but, on the contrary, leads to increased tension,” Nikolai Korchunov noted.
In recent years, Russia has repeatedly flagged NATO’s unprecedented activity and troop buildup near its western borders.
The Kremlin has stated that Russia poses no threat to anyone but will not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its own interests.
A large iceberg is photographed near the city of Ilulissat, Greenland, Wednesday Feb.19, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2026
World
NATO States Consider Arctic Troop Presence as US Eyes Greenland
11 January, 09:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала