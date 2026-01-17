https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/throwback-the-horrors-of-finlands-wwii-concentration-camps-for-russians-1123477872.html
Throwback: The Horrors of Finland's WWII Concentration Camps for Russians
Throwback: The Horrors of Finland's WWII Concentration Camps for Russians
Sputnik International
After invading Russia together with Nazi Germany in 1941, Finland showed no mercy to the civilians in the Russian territories occupied by their troops.
2026-01-17T16:03+0000
2026-01-17T16:03+0000
2026-01-17T16:03+0000
world
russia
finland
world war ii
concentration camps
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107906/71/1079067160_0:40:1280:760_1920x0_80_0_0_95cec888b89356e40ad440405bfa19b4.jpg
Russians, regardless of their age and sex, were robbed of their possessions and herded into prison camps. This is what conditions in some of these camps – in this case in the city of Petrozavodsk – looked like, based on eyewitness accounts:The exact number of Russian civilians who perished in Finnish prison camps during WWII is difficult to establish, because Finland never really kept track of the deaths – for Finnish invaders, Russian lives simply did not matter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/aggressive-and-expansionist-true-face-of-wwii-era-finland-1123473483.html
russia
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107906/71/1079067160_107:0:1174:800_1920x0_80_0_0_fa76870f08b17fbb2f3a359aa1e021b2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
finnish invasion of russia, finland world war ii, finland concentration camps
finnish invasion of russia, finland world war ii, finland concentration camps
Throwback: The Horrors of Finland's WWII Concentration Camps for Russians
After invading Russia together with Nazi Germany in 1941, Finland showed no mercy to the civilians in the Russian territories occupied by their troops.
Russians, regardless of their age and sex, were robbed of their possessions and herded into prison camps. This is what conditions in some of these camps – in this case in the city of Petrozavodsk – looked like, based on eyewitness accounts:
Inmates were quartered in residential buildings and barracks on the city outskirts. Six to seven families could be forced to live together in a room no wider than 20 square meters
There were no baths or laundries, and inmates weren’t issued any soap. Lice was omnipresent and scurvy, dysentery and typhus ran rampant
Meagre daily rations generally amounted to about 200-300 grams of bread (50% of which were inedible additives); sometimes inmates would be given about 50 grams of rotten sausage or a piece of moldy cheese
Inmates were forced to work from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m,, clearing debris from the city streets or working at nearby farms and lumber mills. Due to how sickly and malnourished the inmates were, the efficiency of such forced labor was low
Often inmates would be forced to do meaningless but exhausting work such as dragging around heavy rocks or moving fences back and forth
The exact number of Russian civilians who perished in Finnish prison camps during WWII is difficult to establish, because Finland never really kept track of the deaths – for Finnish invaders, Russian lives simply did not matter.