Throwback: The Horrors of Finland's WWII Concentration Camps for Russians

After invading Russia together with Nazi Germany in 1941, Finland showed no mercy to the civilians in the Russian territories occupied by their troops.

Russians, regardless of their age and sex, were robbed of their possessions and herded into prison camps. This is what conditions in some of these camps – in this case in the city of Petrozavodsk – looked like, based on eyewitness accounts:The exact number of Russian civilians who perished in Finnish prison camps during WWII is difficult to establish, because Finland never really kept track of the deaths – for Finnish invaders, Russian lives simply did not matter.

